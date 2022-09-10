"It's me or football" - Gisele Bundchen gave Tom Brady ultimatum after pushing him to retire for six years, reveals insider

Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen's marriage has reportedly been on the rocks since the quarterback decided to un-retire 40 days after announcing that he was done playing in the NFL.

Brady went on an 11-day hiatus during the Buccaneers' training camp. Reports suggest that the quarterback took a trip to the Bahamas with his wife and kids to ease the tension his decision to return to football had caused in his marriage.

The vacation allegedly did not help, with reports suggesting that Bundchen did not return to the couple's home in Florida and is currently living separately. More details have now emerged about the couple's current predicament.

Per Radar Online, an insider claims that Bundchen gave Brady an ultimatum to choose between their marriage or football:

"Gisele laid down the terms: It's me or football."

Per the report, Bundchen has been pushing Brady to retire for quite some time, which prompted him to call it quits on his glorious career, only to backtrack on that decision less than two months later. An insider claims:

"She'd been asking him to quit for six years almost daily. Tom would say one thing and then do another. He was so indecisive about leaving. It took years, but she wore him down to the point where he finally understood her reasoning."

According to Radar Online's report, two of the couple's friends have also spilled the beans on the situation. One said:

"Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now."

Another reportedly said:

"There's been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen yet to speak up

While speculation about their marriage remains rife, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have remained silent about the noise surrounding the situation.

Brady was recently asked about the rumors that have been swirling about his personal life. The quarterback responded:

"It’s been like that for a long time.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are keeping their cards close to their chests. The quarterback continues to prepare for his 23rd NFL season, while the former supermodel was last spotted with the couple's kids at a water park in Miami.

The Buccaneers open their season on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, and if reports are to be believed, Bundchen won't be in attendance to support her husband.

