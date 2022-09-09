Gisele Bundchen to reportedly miss Tom Brady's first game vs Cowboys amid relationship 'tension'

Tom Brady has given us some of the best moments the NFL has ever seen. More often than not, Gisele Bundchen has been right beside him. However, considering the recent rumored rift between the two, Bundchen might not attend his opening game this season.

Bundchen reportedly left their Florida home after the fight and is yet to meet Brady. The two have been the NFL's star couple for years, despite having their fair share of problems. As the season begins, part of the attention remains on Brady-Bundchen.

According to PEOPLE, Bundchen might not be there for the start of Brady's season. A source reported that Bundchen's arrival was always big, making it an event of its own. As of now, Bundchen is not slated to make an appearance. The unnamed source said:

"It's always a big thing when Gisele is coming to watch the game. As of right now, there's none of that for Sunday's game."

Apparently, the vibe is a bit different from last season and Bundchen was excited. Of course, her absence cannot be completely ruled out, as she might show up. Currently, no arrangements for Bundchen to attend the game are being made.

How serious is the Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady situation?

With Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen refraining from making comments, no rumors can be confirmed or denied. Reports are hinting at some tension between the couple, but we're not really aware of the severity. Everyone is apparently avoiding the topic, not wanting to bring it up with Brady.

In a recent press conference, Brady made a short statement about the same. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked about the attention his private life is receiving, mostly related to his wife and children. He answered:

"It's been like that for a long time."

The couple are reportedly living separately, the latter having left their home in Florida. Problems arose when Tom Brady came out of retirement, upsetting Bundchen. Brady was meant to focus more on the family once he retired, but he eventually changed his mind.

Despite the issues, Brady is hoping to reconcile with Bundchen. The NFL superstar is working towards being a super dad, and even missed 11 days of Buccaneers training camp

Brady and the Buccaneers will begin their season with an encounter against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 11.

