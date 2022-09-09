Tom Brady finally breaks silence about reports of rift in marriage with Gisele Bundchen

The NFL star couple might be headed towards divorce. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are currently going through a rough patch, not even living together. As the 2022-23 NFL season begins, Brady has given fans a small insight into the situation.

The couple has been together for over a decade, often opening up about their issues. Though Bundchen has been upset in the past, they have managed to patch things up. Brady's recent comments, however, paint a new picture for those observing.

While speaking to the media this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked about his personal life and its status. Despite deflecting, Brady made one small statement.

According to NFL insider Sara Walsh, Brady said:

"It's been like that for a long time."

His comments seemed directed at all the attention his marriage and family life is receiving. Everyone remains curious about further updates, which can only be confirmed through Brady or Bundchen. Unsurprisingly, both are yet to make a proper statement about the same.

Tom Brady's unretirement has upset Gisele Bundchen

Irrespective of any new reports, the reason behind Bundchen's behavior is quite clear. Brady decided to play another NFL season, which was not what he had promised earlier. The NFL icon was meant to focus on family, which might not be entirely possible while playing for his team.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Indianapolis Colts

Upset, Bundchen left their Florida home for Costa Rica.

As parents, both Tom Brady and Bundchen are trying to focus on their children. Brady remains saddened over the matter, but wants to be a super dad at the same time. He even missed the Bucs' practice earlier.

Despite Bundchen being away from home, Brady is hoping for them to reconcile.

The supermodel has threatened to leave Brady before, only to work things out later. Despite this being a serious situation, Brady is looking to work things out and close the chapter.

Gisele even flew back to Florida to be with her children, taking them out to a water park. Although they were reported to be having a good time together, they were without the seven-time Super Bowl winner.

The 42-year-old mother is yet to meet with Brady. Speculations about the couple continue, especially as fans wonder if Bundchen is over Brady's antics.

That being said, only time will tell what Tom Brady and Bundchen might decide. Or in this case, the 2022-23 NFL season will.

