Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen 'heading towards divorce' and living separately: "She flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn’t been to their home"

Life outside the locker room is far from the Brady Bunch when it comes to the superstar's marriage. That is to say Tom Brady's magnificence on the field is not reciprocating itself off it.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback's surprising decision to return to the gridiron less than two months after announcing his retirement has apparently put his marriage on the rocks.

Further developments by Page Six News cite Gisele is yet to reunite with her husband upon returning from her Costa Rica trip.

"Gisele and Tom 'have not reconciled"

While the article specifies that no reports of an official separation are imminent, the collective feeling among some insiders is that divorce is not out of the question.

However, a similar source indicates that Gisele's track record suggests that any initial feelings may be subject to change. According to Page Six, this isn't the first time Gisele has threatened separation. Regardless of their disagreements, the two have always found a way to make it work in the end.

To add insult to injury, the couple's dispute has fueled social media fire on who's to blame for the unofficial separation.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's rough patch continues

After Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen supposedly agreed on the quarterback's retirement for family reasons, a sudden return to football was bound to cause friction.

The friction explains his previously unexplained hiatus from the Buccaneers' training camp for nearly two weeks. It seems as though the couple needed some time to iron things out. Evidently, those issues have yet to be resolved.

The primary hope is, of course, hoping everything works out for the entire Brady family. But one can't help but wonder if such an off-field dispute could affect his onfield performance. Will there be more brief absences by Tom Brady throughout the season like the one we saw in training camp in an effort to resolve the couple's personal issues?

Time will tell if the celebrity couple can reconcile. But Brady himself has indicated how important one's mindset impacts your play on the gridiron.

"If you want to perform at the highest level, you have to prepare at the highest level mentally"

The question is can Brady "prepare at the highest level mentally" with such off-field distractions? How does one in his circumstances balance the scales of the importance of family and his love for the game? If there's one thing we know about Tom Brady, it's his ability to overcome adversity on the field. We can only hope the couple can overcome greater adversity outside the public eye.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar