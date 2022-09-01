Tom Brady's reason for 11-day training camp absence irks NFL analyst: "That excuse isn't going to fly"

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady recently took a 11-day absence from training camp. He took leave to address "personal matters" on August 11th.

While some had no issues with it, others thought that it was a selfish move. Many think that Brady should have been in camp working with the team as the regular season begins next week.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bucs’ HC Todd Bowles told reporters that Tom Brady will be away from the team to deal with a personal matter until after Tampa’s Aug. 20 pressson game vs. the Titans. Bucs’ HC Todd Bowles told reporters that Tom Brady will be away from the team to deal with a personal matter until after Tampa’s Aug. 20 pressson game vs. the Titans.

Taking 11 days away from your team won't build up any chemistry, especially with newer players. Chris Simms of Pro Football Talk thinks that with Brady being older, things should in fact be easier for him. He wasn't impressed with the quarterback's absence.

Here's what Simms said:

"I mean, honestly, I would think the opposite. You're 45. You have less crap going on... You know what it's like in football season? You should have assistants galore... It should be down to a science. Yeah. Your kids are in high school... It's easier now. My kids in high school, she's easier to deal with now than when she was five or four."

Simms added that Brady shouldn't have financial issues either, but whatever his issues are, he hopes Brady figures it out. He added:

"Like some of the other guys in the team don't have their finances in the way Tom Brady does... That excuse isn't going to fly more than the 25 year old who's just getting in the league and trying to maybe support a young new family, and his family from where he came from and nothing... But either way, he's got some crap going on and he's got to hopefully figure it out."

Tom Brady had every right to take an absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Indianapolis Colts

While some people disagree that Tom Brady should never have been absent from the team, he has every right to be. He let the team know when he came back out of retirement that he was going to need this hiatus. Head coach Todd Bowles said that this was something that Brady and the team spoke about before training camp had started.

This isn't the first time that Brady has missed camp. He missed time in 2018 and 2019 with the New England Patriots to spend more time with family. Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback. Nothing transpired in his absence that he can't overcome.

He will be starting in week one and will be present for the entire season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit ProFootballTalk and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell