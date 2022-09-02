"It all stems from his decision to un-retire" - Tom Brady's return to football has led to wife Gisele Bundchen leaving him for Costa Rica

Quarterback Tom Brady called it a career in February, only to return for his 23rd NFL season the following month. For his wife, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, it could have taken a toll on their marriage.

On FOX Sports 1's radio show The Odd Couple, co-host Rob Parker discussed the matter. He believes some marital issues have appeared since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star decided to return for another season. Here's what he said:

"They're having big issues and it all stems from his decision to unretire... But according to Page Six, things have gotten so bad that Gisele left their home in Tampa and is now living in Costa Rica over a series of heated arguments."

Parker went on to say that Bündchen is always home with the kids and that Brady initially retired to focus on his family:

"Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed. He retired to focus on the family and then he changed his mind."

FOX Sports Radio @FoxSportsRadio : "I think this is legit and not far-fetched. I really believe Gisele has had enough. Tom Brady has played for 22 years. That's way longer than anybody else has played football."



Chris Broussard, the other co-host of the show, chimed in, adding:

"If this is the main problem, he should've stayed retired."

It seems a tough situation has developed as Tom Brady is very unlikely to retire this close to the season. If he were to do so, it would be in the background of their relationship forever more. But what this means for their relationship now is uncertain.

How long until Tom Brady retires from the NFL?

Tom Brady - NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady was asked back in April if he could play in the until the age of 50. The three-time NFL MVP responded, saying:

"There’s two answers to that. I do think I could play till 50. But I don’t think I will just because I know the commitment that it takes. I know the commitment that it takes for me at 44 and 45."

He continued:

"I worked out today and it’s a big commitment and I’m away from my 14-year-old son and my 12-year-old son and my nine-year-old daughter. And they deserve my time and energy and they’re getting older."

At 45 years old, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer to accomplish. Brady is the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and games played at quarterback. He's won seven Super Bowls.

For Bündchen, she pictured being home with Brady and the kids. She's currently in another country as her husband gets ready for the season. The Buccaneers travel to Texas to play the Dallas Cowboys in their season opener.

It feels like Tom Brady is looking to emulate Peyton Manning, who retired at the best possible moment. Manning retired after winning the Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in February 2016. Can Brady achieve this, or will his decision to return for one last ring be looked back on as a mistake?

With the season kicking off on Thursday, September 8, we will find out soon enough.

