5 Breakout players from training camp to watch out for in 2022/23 NFL season

NFL training camp gives each team the opportunity to officially begin preparations for the upcoming season. It's the first time during the offseason where all players and coaches are in the team facilities together. During this timeframe, they can formally begin working out the playbook and implementing strategies for the regular season.

Training camp also gives NFL players an opportunity to carve out a larger role for themselves by impressing the coaching staff. This is especially true for rookies and other players who may be further down the depth chart. Here are five players who have already established themselves as potential breakout players during training camp ahead of the 2022/23 NFL season.

#1 - Gregory Rousseau

Buffalo Bills DE Gregory Rousseau

Gregory Rousseau played in all 17 games for the Buffalo Bills during his rookie season last year, recording four sacks and defending well against the run. He now has an elite mentor this season as the Bills signed Von Miller during the offseason.

Jon Scott @JonScottTV



We've seen this dating back to OTAs and minicamp.



#Bills Here's a training camp example of Von Miller giving Greg Rousseau help with pass-rushing moves. We've seen this dating back to OTAs and minicamp.

Miller is one of the best pass rushers of this generation, making him the prime candidate to help Rousseau develop his game.

#2 - Velus Jones Jr.

Chicago Bears WR Velus Jones Jr.

The Chicago Bears are in desperate need of offensive weapons as they are projected to have one of the weakest rosters in the NFL this season. They may have found a spark in Velus Jones Jr., who they selected in the third round of the 2022 draft.

Jones is an extremely dynamic player who can play many different positions, similar in style to Deebo Samuel. During his college career, he was utilized as a receiver, rusher, and returner. He has reportedly been lining up all over the field in training camp so far as well.

#3 - Romeo Doubs

Green Bay Packers WR Romeo Doubs

The Green Bay Packers made one of the most shocking moves of the entire 2022 NFL offseason when they traded away wide receiver Davante Adams. They also lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the free agency period, meaning they have a ton of production in the passing game that needs to be replaced.

Aaron Rodgers impressed with Romeo Doubs' start to camp: "Every single day, there's been at least one 'wow' play from him. That's kind of rare for a young guy like that. Now we've had some guys over the years do that, but they're all in the top 10 in #Packers receiving history."

The Packers used the 2022 NFL Draft to add depth to their wide receivers, including selecting Romeo Doubs in the fourth round. He was the second wide receiver selected by the Packers this year. Aaron Rodgers has reportedly already been impressed with his playmaking abilities in training camp so far.

#4 - Rondale Moore

Arizona Cardinals WR Rondale Moore

Rondale Moore was solid during his rookie season with the Arizona Cardinals last year. He stood out despite being in a crowded offense with many players competing for playing time. Moore chipped in with 54 receptions for 435 yards while also being utilized in gadget plays such as end-arounds.

Moore has already figured to see an increase in playing time after the Cardinals moved on from Christian Kirk during the 2022 NFL offseason. More playing time may be available for Moore early in the season while DeAndre Hopkins serves a six-game suspension. Young Moore has reportedly been heavily involved in training camp and could be in line for a breakout sophomore season.

#5 - Isaiah Likely

Baltimore Ravens TE Isaiah Likely

The Baltimore Ravens selected tight end Isaiah Likely in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Tight ends are extremely important in the Ravens' offensive scheme, as illustrated by Mark Andrews being their top receiver last year.

Lamar Jackson on rookie TE Isaiah Likely: "Isaiah is like a WR but a tight end's body. He's like a baby Mark (Andrews) right now."

Likely has reportedly impressed many Ravens players so far during training camp, including Mark Andrews himself and Lamar Jackson. Both claim that Likely reminds them of Andrews' elite skillset in the passing game.

