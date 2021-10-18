3 reasons why Lamar Jackson deserves to be in 2021 NFL MVP talk

Lamar Jackson is having an incredible 2021 NFL season. He has been one of the very best players in the league through the six games played. The former NFL MVP has done everything for the Baltimore Ravens offense this season and is the main reason why they are off to a bright start. They have been one of the most impressive teams so far while still being a little underrated.

As things stand, Lamar Jackson should be in conversation for the 2021 NFL MVP. He has just as good a case as any other candidate at this point in the season. The value he brings to the Ravens is beyond doubt. If not for Jackson, the Ravens would likely be struggling this year; fortunately for them, it is his presence that has made them one of the best teams in the NFL.

Lamar Jackson's case for 2021 NFL MVP

#1 - Efficient passing

Lamar Jackson often receives criticism for his passing abilities, but he is throwing the ball efficiently this year. Through the five weeks played, he has an impressive 67 completion percentage while ranking in the top five in the NFL in passing yards. Lamar Jackson ranks in the top ten in QBR and is in the top five in yards per attempt. Impressive passing statistics for someone who "can't really throw it."

Kazeem Famuyide @Kazeem Running back, can’t throw, scrambles too much. Lamar Jackson just wins football games. Running back, can’t throw, scrambles too much. Lamar Jackson just wins football games.

#3 - Dominant rushing

Lamar Jackson is not just the best rushing quarterback in NFL history, he is also one of the very best rushers of all players. He has, by far, the most rushing yards of any quarterback this season, as he always does, and ranks in the top ten in rushing yards of all players.

The ability to run the ball from the quarterback position is what makes Lamar Jackson a truly special player. He has already rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons and is well on his way to do it again in the 2021 NFL season. Jackson is currently on pace to set a new career high for rushing yards and a new single-season record for a quarterback, a record he holds.

#3 - Team success

The Ravens currently have a 5-1 record this year, including an active five-game winning streak. This includes impressive victories over the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, two of the best teams in the NFL. The Ravens have a case for the best team in the AFC Conference right now. They would not be here without Lamar Jackson, who continues to have a strong case for NFL MVP.

Edited by Piyush Bisht