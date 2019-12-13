Ravens star Jackson breaks Vick's rushing record
13 Dec 2019, 07:34 IST
Lamar Jackson broke an NFL record during the Baltimore Ravens' clash against the New York Jets on Thursday.
Jackson set a record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season in NFL history.
The Ravens QB passed the 1,039 set by Michael Vick, then with the Atlanta Falcons, in 2006.
Jackson only needed 23 yards against the Jets and he managed that on the Ravens' first drive at M&T Bank Stadium.
The moment @lj_era8 broke the record pic.twitter.com/aGUkOAer9K— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 13, 2019
The 22-year-old is considered among the NFL MVP favourites after starring for the Ravens (11-2) this season.
