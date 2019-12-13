Ravens star Jackson breaks Vick's rushing record

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 13 Dec 2019, 07:34 IST SHARE

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson broke an NFL record during the Baltimore Ravens' clash against the New York Jets on Thursday.

Jackson set a record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season in NFL history.

The Ravens QB passed the 1,039 set by Michael Vick, then with the Atlanta Falcons, in 2006.

Jackson only needed 23 yards against the Jets and he managed that on the Ravens' first drive at M&T Bank Stadium.

The 22-year-old is considered among the NFL MVP favourites after starring for the Ravens (11-2) this season.