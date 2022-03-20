How does Davante Adams' departure affect Aaron Rodgers' hopes of winning another Super Bowl?

Aaron Rodgers has won four NFL MVP awards in his career, including one in each of the last two seasons.

His regular season dominance is well documented but unfortunately for him, so are his postseason failures. He has been to just one Super Bowl in his entire career.

To solidify his legacy among the greatest quarterbacks of all time, winning another ring should be Rodgers' top goal for the rest of his career.

The Packers are one of the favorites annually, but have been unable to get over the hump in the postseason. Rodgers holds just a 7-9 playoff record since his lone Super Bowl victory in 2011, while Davante Adams holds a 6-6 career playoff record, all with Rodgers as his quarterback.

Losing Davante Adams for the 2022 NFL season is a significant blow to Rodgers' pursuit of another Super Bowl ring.

Adams is the most important weapon in the Packers' passing game. He accounted for more than a third of the Packers' team receiving yards last season and has been the only consistently reliable target for Rodgers over the last several years.

Eli Berkovits @BookOfEli_NFL Who knew this would be the last TD pass Davante Adams would ever catch from Aaron Rodgers 🥲 Who knew this would be the last TD pass Davante Adams would ever catch from Aaron Rodgers 🥲 https://t.co/kgDLLrm3CF

Without Adams, Rodgers and the Packers will now likely have to redesign their entire offensive scheme.

Even if they bring in new wide receivers to replace some of the missing production, as they should, it's extremely unlikely that any one player will be able to fill Adams' role. That will require the Packers to restructure their offensive game plan.

The Packers will still be one of the favorites to win the NFC because they have Aaron Rodgers, but losing Davante Adams is a huge blow, regardless. The lack of a wide receiver with whom he has built elite chemistry and undeniable trust could prove to be costly for Rodgers this season.

What happened during the 2022 NFL offseason with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams?



Aaron Rodgers spent the early part of the 2022 NFL offseason debating what he wanted to do moving forward. Apparently, all options were on the table, including returning to the Green Bay Packers, requesting a trade to a different team or possibly even retiring.

After weeks of speculation about what decision Aaron Rodgers would make, he ultimately decided to return to the Packers and sign a massive contract extension. The brand new deal keeps him under contract in Green Bay through at least the 2025 NFL season.

In a strange turn of events, shortly after Rodgers made his decision to return, the Packers traded superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. The organization had been working hard to sign Adams to a long-term contract extension, but they were unable to come to an agreement.

The Packers decided to place the franchise tag on Adams to prevent him from going into free agency.

However, Adams claimed he would refuse to play on the tag, so he was ultimately traded. Shortly after Rodgers returned to the Packers, he lost his biggest offensive weapon and one of the very best wide receivers in the NFL.

Davante Adams has been with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for all eight seasons of his NFL career. He will now join the Las Vegas Raiders and Derek Carr, who he played college football with at Fresno State.

