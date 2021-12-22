How many times has Aaron Rodgers been shut out?

Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. He has the best touchdown interception ratio in NFL history as he consistently leads the Green Bay Packers to having a dominant offensive unit. He can sometimes seem unstoppable when he's playing his best football.

Just like all NFL players, not every game can be a great game. Sometimes defenses step up in a big way and completely shut down an offense. They are few and far between, but Aaron Rodgers has had some terrible games in his career, where he has struggled to get the offense going at all. Defenses have shut him down before, but has one ever shut him out?

Aaron Rodgers has never been shut out in his career when playing a full game

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

This is the 17th season of Aaron Rodgers' career. Since entering the NFL, there have only been two games in his entire career in which he appeared in which the Green Bay Packers were shut out. He didn't play the entire game in either of them and was only the starter for one of them, meaning he has never been shut out in any full game of his 17-year career entering Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.

Graham @gramifications Aaron Rodgers won a game against an undefeated team without his top 3 receivers. Brady “without his tools” got shut out. I rest my MVP case. Aaron Rodgers won a game against an undefeated team without his top 3 receivers. Brady “without his tools” got shut out. I rest my MVP case.

The first game that Aaron Rodgers was a part of in which the Green Bay Packers were shut out was all the way back in 2006 during his second season in the NFL against the New England Patriots. Brett Favre started the game for the Packers, but Rodgers came into the game late after it was already a blowout. Neither Favre nor Rodgers could put any points on the board for the entire game.

The second game of his career in which the Packers were completely shut out was a game in which he was the starting quarterback. The Packers hosted the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field in Week 17 of the 2018 NFL season. Aaron Rodgers was removed from the game in the first half after throwing just five total passes and scoring zero points. The Lions would go on to a blowout victory.

Shawn @ShawnFinchum Aaron Rodgers has never been shut out in his career as a starter. Aaron Rodgers has never been shut out in his career as a starter.

Also Read Article Continues below

Aaron Rodgers has appeared in two games in which the Packers were shut out but came nowhere close to completing either of those games. In one of them, he was removed before ever really getting started, and in the other, he came in during the garbage time of a blow out. No defense in 17 years has found a way to keep Aaron Rodgers off the scoreboard for a full game.

Edited by Windy Goodloe