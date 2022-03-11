Tom Brady to ditch retirement to play for NFC team before Week 1, reveals NFL insider

Since Tom Brady retired, rumors of a comeback have been running rampant.

Everyone, from coaches and former teammates to analysts and NFL fans, thinks that, at some point, Tom Brady will be back. If he does return, however, it may not be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL insider Mike Florio thinks the Bucs will release or trade Tom Brady, so he can win a championship with the San Francisco 49ers.

“I still think that, Week 1, he’s going to be the 49ers’ starting quarterback,” he said. “I think when the season begins, when we’re digesting Russell Wilson in Denver and Deshaun Watson – wherever – I think Tom Brady is going to be the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers in 2022.” - Mike Florio

The problem with Florio's statement is that Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians recently said that there is no way they would let Tom Brady go play for another team.

When asked, Arians said, "Nope. Bad business."

When pressed again about the subject, he said it would take "5 No. 1 draft choices." So, if Arians has anything to say about it, Brady has played his last game ever, and it was with the Buccaneers.

Brady has left the door open for his return, but that doesn't mean he will be coming back.

Why Tom Brady won't unretire

Despite the rumors and cleverly phrased answers from Brady himself, there is a slim chance, at least, at the moment, that he will return to the NFL.

First of all, as we've already mentioned, the Bucs have his rights and have no intention of letting him go, especially to a team in the NFC.

As Arians said, it would be bad for business to allow the greatest quarterback of all-time to win a Super Bowl elsewhere.

Another reason is his family. Rumor has it that his wife Gisele is looking for houses in Brazil, where she is from. You would think that any decision about Brady coming back to the league would have to go through her first.

Plus, Brady may not come back, especially if he isn't traded somewhere else. In fact, what the Bucs are doing sounds like what the Green Bay Packers did to Aaron Rodgers.

Reports were that the Packers basically told Rodgers, "Either you play for us or you won't play at all." Apparently, it worked because Rodgers is back with the team.

So, the only way Brady will be making a comeback is over Bruce Arians' and Gisele Bundchen's dead bodies.

