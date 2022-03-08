"They owe him a solid" - Skip Bayless believes Buccaneers should trade Tom Brady if he wishes to play elsewhere

Skip Bayless believes Tom Brady is retiring from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, not the NFL. Bayless isn't the only one, though. On Monday's edition of Undisputed, Skip read a statement from NBC analyst Mike Florio that supports what Bayless has been saying since the day after Tom Brady announced his retirement.

"I have come to the conclusion that Tom Brady has retired from the Buccaneers, not football. He's trying to gracefully exit from Tampa Bay, even though he's under contract for one more year."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless As I said the day after Tom Brady "retired," I believe he'll play at least one more year, for the team he grew up loving, the 49ers. Only glitch is if the Shanahans, Kyle and Mike, would cede control of the offense to Brady. They should, if they want to win a Super Bowl next year As I said the day after Tom Brady "retired," I believe he'll play at least one more year, for the team he grew up loving, the 49ers. Only glitch is if the Shanahans, Kyle and Mike, would cede control of the offense to Brady. They should, if they want to win a Super Bowl next year

Not only does Skip Bayless believe Tom Brady is "destined" to return to football, but he will do it "back home" with the San Francisco 49ers. Brady's idol, quarterback Joe Montana, played at Candlestick, just outside of TB12's hometown of San Mateo.

"The Buccaneers are gonna have to do him a solid, because he did them a huge solid...turned a 7-9 Bucs team...into a Super Bowl champion...they owe him a solid."

Nobody, including Skip and Shannon Sharpe, expected Brady to go to Tampa Bay and win a Super Bowl. So anything is possible for Brady's future, including going to the 49ers.

Is San Francisco the right path for Tom Brady to return to NFL?

Tom Brady seems to want out of Tampa Bay as it slowly but surely leans into another rebuild. You can't blame him either, as he can go off and give another team a legitimate shot at becoming a contender. But is San Francisco a realistic spot for TB12?

Will Tom Brady Play for the If Tom Brady is retired, then why does everyone believe he will be headed to the bay to play for San Francisco? The answer is simple, it just makes sense.Will Tom Brady Play for the @49ers ? - Bookie Blitz buff.ly/3v2ZuY3 If Tom Brady is retired, then why does everyone believe he will be headed to the bay to play for San Francisco? The answer is simple, it just makes sense. Will Tom Brady Play for the @49ers? - Bookie Blitz buff.ly/3v2ZuY3 https://t.co/01B1jOXt5I

Jimmy Garoppolo is certainly on his way out, but it's unclear on who he ends up with or how. Jimmy G helped the 49ers get deep into the playoffs, but he's not the ideal mentor for Trey Lance at this point. The front office states they are happy with how Lance has progressed this season as a rookie, but you can't be pleased with a top draft pick not being ready to start yet.

Brady can come in and help in two ways. First, he can make the 49ers a contender and draw in additional free agents over the next year or two. Secondly, he can be the mentor that any quarterback would kill to have. It's a win-win scenario that can help the 49ers in the long run, even after Tom Brady is gone. Plus, if Brady can get Lance to where he needs to be, then he might end up being a lost cause at that point. But either way, Lance gets additional time to play behind a veteran and fix what he needs to.

Can Brady win a Super Bowl with this current roster? In his first year? Doubtful. Aside from a defense that falls flat at times, the NFC West is much more competitive than the AFC East or NFC South. He will be competing against the LA Rams, Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. But if he plays a second year, hopefully the team attracts the right free agents and takes advantage of a vulnerable period in the division.

But none of this happens if the Buccaneers don't agree to trade him, which Arians has already called a "bad business" move for Tampa Bay.

