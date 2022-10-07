Gisele Bundchen told Tom Brady their marriage is over and wants divorce - Reports 

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marriage appears to be in serious jeopardy.

While Brady is currently playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2022-23 NFL season, he is also reportedly dealing with extreme turmoil in his relationship, to the point where he could be headed for divorce shortly.

According to a recent report by TMZ:

"Gisele has separated from Tom and threatened to divorce him several times over a period of years. This time, however, we're told it's different."

"Our sources say the sticking point for years has been that Gisele wanted Tom to get out of the game ... and although she's publicly talked about her fear he would develop CTE, she's been very upset with his NFL schedule ... which takes him around the country for 6 months out of the year. We're told she simply hates it."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have each hired divorce attorneys, and the two sides have already begun working on the terms of their divorce settlement, according to multiple reports.

While Bundchen may have threatened Brady with this exact situation in the past, it appears she's reached her breaking point and will move forward with it this time around.

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement during the 2022 NFL offseason, only to change his mind about six weeks later and announce that he will be unretiring to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for at least one more year ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Gisele Bundchen was interviewed by British Vogue during the 2022 NFL offseason, having this to say about Tom Brady and his professional football career:

“I don’t think relationships just happen; it’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids. His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids.”

Bundchen certainly didn't sound like someone who wanted her husband to continue playing football.

It appears his decision to retire initially was a joint decision between the couple, but his choice to unretire and continue with his NFL career was more of a unilateral one, against the wishes of his wife.

According to reports, the two are currently separated and living apart from each other as the situation sorts itself out, but one of the most popular celebrity couples in the world may be reaching the end of their story altogether.

