"Gisele really didn't want him coming back this season", "This Tom's last year for sure" - Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's huge fight sends NFL fans in a frenzy 

Tom Brady's personal life has caused yet another uproar across the NFL world.

The quarterback has had an eventful 2022 offseason, to say the least. He initially announced his retirement following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. Nonetheless, he changed his mind a few weeks later and decided to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for at least one more season.

While Brady initially reported to training camp as usual, he then took an uncharacteristic absence for what was labeled as personal reasons. He spent 11 days away from the Buccaneers and never really gave a full explanation upon his return, besides saying he had a lot going on in his life.

In a developing story, multiple reports are now claiming that Brady's absence is due to a huge fight with his wife, Gisele Bundchen. She was reportedly unhappy and frustrated with his decision to un-retire, resulting in her leaving their home to spend time in Costa Rica away from Brady.

The shocking story has sent NFL fans into a frenzy. Many have gone on social media to express their opinions on the situation. Here are some of the top comments from Twitter.

Many NFL fans have expressed their opinion that Tom Brady cares much more about football than he does about his family. While it's unknown whether or not this is a true statement, it surely appears that he decided to un-retire against the wishes of his wife. It's been reported that she wants him to finally call it a career so he can spend more time with the family.

The situation puts Brady in a difficult spot as he tries to balance his NFL career with his personal life. It's unclear what decision he will make moving forward. However, it's possible he decides to retire again to be with his family, as he did initially this past offseason.

Who will be the Buccaneers QB in Week 1 if Tom Brady is unavailable?

The 2022-23 NFL season is just days away. If Tom Brady decides to step away from the Buccaneers by retiring or taking another absence to deal with his family situation, their options will be limited. They currently have just two other quarterbacks on their roster. Blaine Gabbert will likely be named the Week 1 starter while Kyle Trask serves as his back-up.

If Tom Brady does decide to retire again rather than play during the 2022-23 season, it's likely the Buccaneers will look to bring in a quarterback replacement. They could look to the free agency pool or trade market, but a replacement is unlikely to be ready in time for Week 1.

