3 NFL teams Tom Brady could join following end of Buccaneers contract

Tom Brady announced his retirement during the 2022 NFL offseason, only to change his mind a few weeks later. The 2022 NFL season is the final year remaining on his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so it could very well be his last one.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

While retirement is certainly an option for the quarterback at the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season, continuing to play is definitely still on the table as well. If he decides to keep playing beyond this season but wants to switch teams again, here are three potential landing spots.

#1 - San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance

The legendary quarterback grew up in northern California and was a huge fan of the San Francisco 49ers. He attended many games during his childhood and idolized Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana. Brady claims that he always dreamed of being the quarterback of the 49ers one day. The 2023 NFL season could potentially be his opportunity.

Whether or not the 49ers would be interested in acquiring Brady next year will likely depend on how Trey Lance performs during the 2022 season. Lance is expected to get his first opportunity as a full-time starting quarterback this year.

#2 - Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

When he retired during the 2022 NFL offseason, many rumors began to swirl about what his next move would be. One of the more shocking ones was that the Miami Dolphins were prepared to give him an ownership stake in the team, as well as allow him to be their quarterback if he wanted to return to the field.

It's unclear whether or not that was a realistic possibility, but Brady could potentially be the first NFL player ever to also be the owner of the team he plays for. It's also unclear how the Dolphins organization feels about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, which adds fuel to the rumor.

#3 - Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold

The Carolina Panthers were reportedly aggressive in their search for a new quarterback during the 2022 NFL offseason, including pursuing Deshaun Watson. They ultimately failed to upgrade from Sam Darnold, who is entering the final year of his contract.

Joe Person @josephperson Sam Darnold on Panthers still being linked to other QBs: “I’ve gotta hold up my end of the bargain. If I’m the starting quarterback for this team, I’ve gotta go out and play good football.” Sam Darnold on Panthers still being linked to other QBs: “I’ve gotta hold up my end of the bargain. If I’m the starting quarterback for this team, I’ve gotta go out and play good football.” https://t.co/q08qIYnxsp

The Panthers selected Matt Corral in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft as a speculative quarterback prospect, but if Brady were to become available during the free agency period, they would likely do everything they could in an attempt to sign him.

