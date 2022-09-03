"Dude should have retired a thousand times over," "I’d be pissed if I were her" - Redditors side with Gisele Bundchen after Tom Brady's unretirement leads to fights between the couple

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen recently made headlines through a shocking story being reported by multiple sources. Apparently, the married couple are currently in heated discord after a huge disagreement over Brady's decision to continue playing during the 2022 NFL season.

Brady initially retired at the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season, deciding to spend more time with his family following his legendary career spanning more than two decades. He changed his mind just a few weeks later, officially announcing that he would be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for at least one more season.

Tom Brady reportedly made the decision against the wishes of his wife Gisele Bundchen.

It is being said that she wanted him to remain retired so that he could finally be home more and spend some more much-needed time with his family. This is something that has apparently been lacking during his intensive football career.

Bundchen has reportedly left their family home and departed for Costa Rica to spend time away from Brady while the situation is being figured out between them. The shocking news has sent the NFL world into a frenzy.

Many fans have jumped on to their social media handles to express their opinions about the situation, and it appears that many are taking Bundchen's side.

Here are some of the top comments from Redditors in support of Bundchen's supposed stance against Brady:

Many Redditors pointed out that Gisele Bundchen has sacrificed her career for the family and to let Tom Brady continue to focus on his, so it may be time for him to return the favor. It appears Bundchen may have some serious resentments about how their marriage has played out.

Gisele Bundchen's unhappiness with Tom Brady's always prioritizing his NFL career

Gisele Bundchen was interviewed by British Vogue in May 2022. Here's what she had to say when asked about her husband Tom Brady and his NFL career.

“I don’t think relationships just happen; it’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids. His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids.”

It clearly sounds like Bundchen was hoping that Brady would remain retired. The 2022 NFL season is just days away and it's now fair to wonder if this disagreement could have an effect on his availability this year. After all, he has already missed 11 days of training camp due to "personal reasons."

