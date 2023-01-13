Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay will be returning to the franchise, per several reports. After claims that the 36-year-old was thought to be "burnt out," it appears he will be returning in 2023.

Just how close he was to retiring and stepping away from the game is unknown as many thought this was a publicity stunt. But now that news has filtered through that McVay will be coaching next year, NFL fans have taken to social media to give their thoughts.

One NFL fan isn't impressed with McVay returning, saying all of this to come back and only win five games in 2023.

"Just to go 5-12 💀," DestroyingWrld tweeted.

Other NFL fans gave their thoughts on McVay returning to the Rams next season and there are similar thoughts to all of them: It won't end well.

So. it appears that many fans think that the coach returning isn't exactly the best thing for the Rams franchise. This is despite the fact that the Rams won the Super Bowl last year.

McVay and Rams hoping for a bounce-back year in 2023

To say that 2022 was the year from hell for the Los Angeles Rams is an understatement. Fresh off beating the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow in the Super Bowl, nothing went right for the Rams.

Injuries to key players played a huge part in the team's five-win season. Losing Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford for long periods gave the team virtually no hope of making it back to the postseason.

That's especially so, considering the freight train that is the San Francisco 49ers being in their division as well.

There are a few questions to be answered this offseason, with the No. 1 being what the team does at quarterback. Will Matthew Stafford, who suffered a spinal injury, return? Or will he retire? If he retires, then who is the starter? Is it Baker Mayfield? That doesn't instill confidence. So, while McVay is back as the head coach, there is still plenty of work to be done this offseason.

