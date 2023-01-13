Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay will be back for at least another season. The sixth-year coach informed members of the Rams organization that he will return to the team next season, per ESPN's Dianna Russini.

McVay contemplated retirement after the Rams finished 5-12 and third in the NFC West. There were rumors that he did not want to be part of a rebuild, but he is going to stick around for another season.

The Rams had a really bad season last year. They went from Super Bowl champs to 5-12 while having players such as Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson and Aaron Donald suffer season-ending injuries.

Sean McVay contract: How many years is the HC bound to the Rams?

Before the season began, the Rams extended head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead.

The deal keeps the two in LA together through the 2026 season.

Per Sportico, McVay, who will turn 37 later this month, averages $14 million per year, which makes him the third highest-paid coach in all of American sports.

Prior to the extension, McVay was making around $8.5 million a year.

With McVay returning as head coach, he will enter his seventh season with the team in 2023.

He's put together a career record of 60-38 and has won the NFC West three times while making four playoff appearances. He won the Rams' second Super Bowl in franchise history in February.

