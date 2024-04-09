"Really poor reflection on NFL owners": League insider dubs Bill Belichick's unemployment a travesty 

Bill Belichick didn't land a new coaching job, as he was expected to in 2024. The legendary coach left the New England Patriots and found a market with more than a couple of jobs, none of which he could secure. NFL reporter Albert Breer lamented the fact as he tweeted:

"It's a really poor reflection on NFL owners that there were seven openings this year, Bill Belichick wanted to work, and couldn't find a job."

Belichick seemed like a lock for the Atlanta Falcons job, but things petered out before they ended up hiring Raheem Morris to take over. Other jobs quickly went, and Belichick never seemed close to getting any of them.

Former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule, who is currently coaching in college at Nebraska, saw Belichick work recently and was surprised that he couldn't get hired.

He was thoroughly impressed by Belichick's football knowledge, saying that he cannot believe how simple things were made when hearing it from the former coach. Eventually, Belichick's knowledge was passed by as the NFL tries to get younger at the coaching spot.

Best fits for Bill Belichick in 2025

Where could Bill Belichick go next?

There are no coaching openings right now, and it's impossible to tell who will or won't be fired after or during the 2024 NFL regular season. There are some coaches on the hot seat, though.

That includes Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Sirianni, New York Jets' Robert Saleh, and Chicago Bears' Matt Eberflus. Of the three, Bill Belichick would fit best with the first two.

The Eagles have loads of talent on the roster and need a good defensive mind to take advantage of the key pieces they have on that side of the ball. The players they have on offense are good enough to carry their own without an offensive coach.

The Jets' identity has long been good defense, which is still their strong suit. They have one of the best units on that side of the ball, so marrying it to arguably the greatest defensive coach could be brilliant.