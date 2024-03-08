"Swifties are coming for you": Fans warn Antonio Brown as former WR shares AI edit kissing Taylor Swift

Currently out of the NFL, Antonio Brown continues to catch attention for his rants on Twitter. The former wide receiver often makes controversial comments, posting fake images and clips of himself online.

The Super Bowl winner shared an AI-generated image of him and Taylor Swift kissing in front of a crowd on X. Swift is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Brown captioned the animated picture:

"Move over Jizelle, what these Swifties talkin bout? #CTESPN"

While the Blank Space singer might not make a comment or retaliate in any form, her fans have often snapped back at people attacking the pop icon. Furthermore, Swift's legal team is also known to take legal action if necessary.

Naturally, fans were quick to warn Brown.

"Yeah bro swifties are coming for you," one fan tweeted on X.

While many warned him about the Swifties, one user mentioned that the lawsuit could hit him harder than 'Burfict.' They were referring to Vontaze Burfict's hit on Brown during the Cincinnati Bengals' loss to the Steelers during the 2016 AFC wild-card game.

Before Taylor Swift, Antonio Brown was under fire for sharing Gisele Bundchen's image

Earlier this year, rumors hinted that Tom Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, was cheating on him with her instructor Joaquim Valente. Brown, who has previously shared Bundchen's images, hinted that he probably already knew about the affair.

"Did AB know Already," Brown tweeted.

Fans had previously called out Brown for sharing fraudulent images. Brown followed that up by sharing a clip that captured him hugging Bundchen after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won.

Brown has also shared a few suggestive photos about Bundchen, drawing in some conversation and anger from fans.

The former Bucs star has been involved in multiple controversies, even taking a shot at Shannon Sharpe in March. Sharing a viral clip of the analyst, Brown was left questioning Sharpe's sexuality on Twitter:

"Rainbow 🌈 #CTESPN #GAY #Steroids."