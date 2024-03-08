Antonio Brown drops AI edit kissing Taylor Swift months after reigniting Gisele Bundchen controversy

Antonio Brown has made some questionable choices over the last few years. For example, the time he ran off the field at MetLife Stadium shirtless and ended his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his short-lived ownership of the Albany Empire arena football team.

His latest move was one that is sure to garner him significant backlash since it was aimed at Taylor Swift. The former NFL wide receiver posted an AI-generated photo on his X account. The photo was intended to depict a situation where he and Swift were kissing.

He then aimed the caption at Gisele Bundchen, whose name he misspelled, insinuating he was moving on from creating AI-generated content about her.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Move over Jizelle, what these Swifties talkin bout?"

Expand Tweet

While the computer-generated photo is sure to anger the millions of Swifties across the globe, Antonio Brown did make another statement with his image's outfit. Brown's AI-generated character is wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey.

The wide receiver may have won his only Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he decided to show his loyalty to the team that drafted him.

Antonio Brown pokes fun at Tom Brady after news of Gisele Bundchen's new relationship surfaces

In February, Gisele Bundchen confirmed her new relationship with Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. This comes after over a year of speculation that the two had become a couple after her divorce from Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady.

Rumors have circulated that Bundchen and Valente may have started their relationship while she was still married to the quarterback. Antonio Brown, who has aired his grievances with Brady in the past, took the opportunity to once again create turbulence.

He shared photos of himself and Bundchen hugging on the field at Raymond James Stadium after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV. Brown added the caption:

"Did AB know Already."

Expand Tweet

The former NFL wide receiver doesn't appear to be able to resist continuing the riff he has with his former quarterback, even aiming at his ex-wife.