Antonio Brown recently appeared on a podcast and discussed his time in the NFL. The hosts of “It Is What It is” did not shy away from asking him questions about his most tumultuous season, which came in 2022 when he ran off the field while playing against the New York Jets. After that incident, a lot of things happened that made him the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons.

AB's problematic behavior started when he took shots at his former teammate, Tom Brady. He posted memes about Brady and the QB's then-wife Gisele Bundchen's crumbling marriage. But many people thought he crossed the line when he posted a picture of himself and Gisele Bundchen hugging each other.

The two hugged each other after the Bucs won their Super Bowl title in 2021. Although there was nothing wrong with the picture, it was posted with malicious intent. The pictures implied that there was something going on between the supermodel and the former WR.

This is something that Brown still believes is true. On the podcast, he was asked what exactly happened between him and the Brazilian model. He said:

"She was just looking in my eyes like, you know, as a man who, as a man. A woman opposed to being in your face...So to me, I'm like, you holding me two hands and you in my eyes."

Antonio Brown felt awkward when Gisele Bundchen hugged him

Antonio Brown also accepted that it was awkward for him to share the moment with the former wife of Tom Brady. He said he did not want to get into trouble later when the former Bucs QB would have questioned him.

Additionally, he felt doubly awkward because the former Steeler WR should have been celebrating with his family. But instead he was caught up in the moment with the former Victoria's Secret model. He said:

"Yeah. So I was with my people, my family that they watch. And so I think she was just in a moment."

"But it's like, in that situation, it did look bad because we just won and is like, that's the moment you need to be with your family, right? You know, I mean, so mom's is like, Oh, I'm feeling awkward…"

Despite Antonio Brown's admission, it is important to note that their interaction only lasted for a few seconds, as per the video evidence.