Antonio Brown resurrects beef with Tom Brady, takes aim at Gisele Bundchen’s reported romance with jiu-jitsu instructor

It looked like Tom Brady and Antonio Brown had forgotten the feud from their time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the former NFL wide receiver is taking shots against the seven-time Super Bowl champion about his previous marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

Brown tweeted a photo of him hugging Bundchen with the caption, “Did AB know Already”

The All-Pro wideout posted the photos while quoting his previous tweet containing a link to an article by Page Six’s Tamantha Ryan. The February 24 write-up shared that Tom Brady has “accepted” that Bundchen’s romance with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente started “years ago.”

Nine days earlier, Page Six’s Ian Mohr reported that Bundchen and Valente were allegedly seen kissing in their Miami neighborhood on Valentine’s Day. These updates generated much support for Brady from football fans, with one calling him “my king.”

Meanwhile, Tom Brady spent more time with his family, especially his children, after retiring for good after the 2022 NFL season. The three-time NFL Most Valuable Player and his former wife will find ways to co-parent their two kids, Benjamin and Vivian, especially when he starts his job as the color commentator for Fox Sports’ NFL coverage this year.

In October 2022, Brady and Bundchen announced their divorce on Instagram. As previous reports mentioned, Brady’s return to football after announcing his retirement was one of the contentions between the then-couple. Their divorce ended a 13-year marriage and a 16-year relationship dating back to when they first dated.

What caused Antonio Brown’s beef against Tom Brady?

In what turned out to be his final NFL game, Brown walked away shirtless during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. In a June 25, 2023 article by Sports Illustrated’s Daniel Chavkin, Brown blames Tom Brady for that bizarre exit.

Brown appeared on Tyreek Hill’s “It Needed to Be Said” podcast to air his side of the incident. However, he criticized Brady for enticing him to play even though he claimed to be injured. Brown shared with Hill:

“Tom Brady hit me up like, ‘Yo, this is a big week.’ I know my s**t f**ked up, but if he gonna gas me like that, why not? So, I dressed up, suited up and once I got to New York, I already felt the bad energy.”

Brady vouched for Brown even if the wideout served an eight-game suspension during the 2020 season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. They played together in 19 games over three seasons, earning Brown his only Super Bowl title.

That count includes the one game Brown played in 2019 with the New England Patriots before getting cut after allegations of personal and sexual misconduct surfaced against him.