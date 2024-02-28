Fans react to Tom Brady reportedly accepting Gisele Bündchen’s romance with jiu-jitsu instructor: "You don't deserve this my king"

Tom Brady has reportedly accepted the fact that his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, has begun a new relationship with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. According to Page Six, unidentified sources have stated that Brady accepted that Bundchen and Valente began a romance a few years ago.

According to sources, Brady believes that Bündchen's relationship with Valente began "years ago," despite her claim that they only started dating in June 2023.

Valente, who is a jiu-jitsu instructor, met Brady's family when he started teaching the sport to Bundchen's children.

The source also told Page Six that Brady has moved on from his marriage and wants to be in a good mindset where he and Bundchen can amicably co-parent their children.

“Tom has been dating and is all about growing from his relationship with Gisele and moving it to a place where they can co-parent." [via Page Six]

NFL fans on X quickly took Tom Brady's side and couldn't believe that Gisele Bundchen would move on that quickly after a 13-year marriage. Below are some of the comments on social media about Tom Brady's stance on Gisele Bundchen's new relationship:

Gisele Bundchen's outburst in 2018 almost led to Tom Brady's departure from Patriots

Tom Brady's decision to leave the New England Patriots in 2020 after two decades of success shocked many. NFL fans had a lot of questions about what could have led to his decision to leave and sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Recently, more details have emerged about the events that took place in the years before his departure.

In the new Apple TV+ documentary "The Dynasty: New England Patriots," Robert Kraft revealed details of a meeting he had with Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

The former Victoria's Secret model was dissatisfied with Belichick's treatment of Brady and informed Kraft. Following her outburst against Belichick, Kraft told Brady that if the situation was truly that volatile, he would gladly trade him to get him out of it.

“I heard Gisele say, 'That effin' Belichick, he doesn’t treat my Tommy like a man,'” Kraft said. “I realized how bad the situation was, and I said, ‘Tommy, if you want to go, I’ll work it out so you can go.'"

However, the quarterback stayed and won his sixth Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in 2019.