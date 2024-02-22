Tom Brady's camp reportedly clarifies timeline on ex-wife Gisele Bundchen's new relationship: Report

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. Since then, both have been linked to new relationships although neither has ever confirmed whether they have officially moved on. Recently though, Bundchen confirmed that she is dating Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

The former Victoria's Secret model told People magazine that the couple has been dating since June 2023 and are taking it slow. According to TMZ, Tom Brady's representatives don't believe the timeline of Bundchen's new relationship. TMZ reports that Brady's team believes that a relationship began in 2021.

Brady's representatives reportedly stated the following to TMZ:

"They should add 2021 after June. Then the headline would be accurate."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen knew Joaquim Valente for a few years before their divorce. He has been their children's Jiu-Jitsu instructor for many years and last year, she stated that he had also become her instructor.

Valente has traveled with Bundchen and her children to Costa Rica and Brazil a few times since her and Tom Brady's divorce. At the time, she brushed off dating rumors by saying they were just friends.

Who is Gisele Bundchen's new beau Joaquim Valente?

Joaquim Valente was born and raised in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. He moved to Florida in 2008 when he attended Barry University and studied criminology. He and his brothers opened the Valente Brothers Jiu-Jitsu studio in Miami.

In 2021, Gisele Bundchen posted a video of herself and Valente at the Jiu-Jitsu studio training.

Valente and his brothers have decades of experience training others in the martial arts form. He has even worked with law enforcement and the United States Military as part of their training exercises.

Unlike Bundchen, the 34-year-old has lived a more private life until the two sparked rumors last year. The two share a love of healthy living and traveling along with similar roots as both hail from Brazil.

The source told People magazine that he was there for her when she was going through her divorce:

"He was a huge comfort for Gisele while she went through her divorce. Their friendship turned romantic after the divorce."

While Tom Brady believes that the relationship began sooner than stated, Bundchen is sticking by her timeline of events with her new relationship.