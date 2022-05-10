×
"SO JUST ONE MORE YEAR??" - NFL fans react to news of Tom Brady joining FOX as lead analyst after retirement

Modified May 10, 2022 08:14 PM IST
Feature

After a 40-day retirement this off-season, Tom Brady will be back in 2022 as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When he finally decides to hang up his cleats, the seven-time Super Bowl champion will still be involved with the NFL, and you will still hear and see him on your television.

It has been announced that Brady will join FOX as their lead analyst after his retirement, whenever that is going to be.

Major media news: #Bucs QB Tom Brady has agreed to join FOX as its lead NFL analyst when his playing career ends.

It could be as early as 2023, or it may be a few years before the five-time Super Bowl MVP decides to call it quits on his playing career. We just don't know, but NFL fans have been reacting to the news on Twitter.

A few of the replies focused on Brady's age and joked that it would be a few years before we hear him in the booth:

@MySportsUpdate Fox got a stud for 2038
@MySportsUpdate So he’s joining Fox when he’s 84 years old?

One Twitter user praised the move by FOX and stated that the quarterback has charisma and knowledge:

@MySportsUpdate This is nice, Brady has great charisma and knowledge of the game.

Another NFL fan questioned whether this news meant he would be retiring after the 2022 season:

@MySportsUpdate So he done after this season

The 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft received more praise and that he would become the G.O.A.T of analysis as well as on the field:

@MySportsUpdate @CardiacKemba815 Gonna be the goat of analyst’s too

This Twitter user joked that he must dislike his family given the fact that he initially retired earlier this year to spend more time with them:

@MySportsUpdate He really must hate his family.

One NFL fan wonders just how much money he will receive for this new role at FOX:

@MySportsUpdate How big the bag they gave him for this

Finally, Brady's family was the butt of the joke again, as this NFL fan used a hilarious picture to show what his kids would do in order to spend time with him when he retires:

@MySportsUpdate https://t.co/GRA0tl470q

Brady responded to the news via his Twitter account, saying:

"Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG."
Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG twitter.com/nflonfox/statu…

Brady will be back with the Buccaneers in 2022 as he has 'unfinished business'

The 44-year old will be back under center come September when the new NFL season begins and will be looking to add an eighth Super Bowl title to his name. The Buccaneers' 2021 season ended in disappointment with a playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams and they will be hopeful of going a couple of steps further this year.

Depending on his health and performance in 2022, this may well be the last season we will witness of arguably the greatest ever quarterback to play the game.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Will Brady retire after the 2022 season?

Yes

No

