Antonio Brown last played in the NFL two years ago. Despite this, the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver has managed to remain in the spotlight thanks to his social media activity.

Brown recently criticized Kenny Pickett and used a video of Nicki Minaj to express his feelings about the Steelers' starting quarterback. He said:

"How A*S is Kenny Pickett"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

While sharing such videos with 'how a*s is xyz person' analogies are fairly common among trolls on social media, Brown demonstrated that even professional athletes can mock other players.

This is not the first time that Brown has trolled someone on social media. The Super Bowl-winning wide receiver recently directed some posts towards Barstool Sports, and also shared a picture with Gisele Bundchen, after new rumors emerged about Tom Brady's divorce.

Although few of Brown's posts are taken seriously, some do garner attention and go viral. This recent post about Kenny Pickett is one of them, and it has the potential to go viral, much like some of the older controversial posts.

Expand Tweet

Antonio Brown is not impressed by Steelers reportedly keeping Kenny Pickett as QB

Antonio Brown: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Antonio Brown started trolling Kenny Pickett after reports emerged about the Steelers sticking with the 25-year-old as their quarterback for next season.

Earlier the franchise was reportedly interested in Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, and which sparked excitement. Brown is one of the Steelers fans who are opposed to giving Pickett another chance. As a result, he expressed his disappointment via posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Pickett played just 12 games last season, and when Mason Rudolph started games in his absence, the latter played better. Although the Steelers made the playoffs, their offense struggled and averaged just 17.9 points and 319.5 total yards per game.

Last season, Pickett threw for 2,070 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions, with an 81.4 passer rating. It will be interesting to see if new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith can bring out the best in Pickett, as the team is loaded with talent outside of the quarterback position.

Sticking with the former first-round pick could backfire Mike Tomlin, but as of now, nothing is confirmed because Justin Fields and Russell Wilson are still available on the market.