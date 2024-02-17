Steelers favored to land Russell Wilson as rumors suggest $245,000,000 QB's Broncos exit: Report

Russell Wilson is rumored to be seeking a new team ahead of the 2024 NFL season after falling out of favor with the Denver Broncos. Head coach Sean Payton made the bold decision to bench him at the end of last season, turning the job over to Jarrett Stidham, at least temporarily.

Many reports have indicated that the Broncos don't plan on going back to Wilson and will be in the market for a new quarterback despite their lofty $245 million investment in the veteran.

Whether it be by trade or release, he is likely to be playing for a new team next year. He figures to have a solid market of interested teams, but the Pittsburgh Steelers have emerged as the early favorites to land him.

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, his odds of ending up in Pittsburgh have recently taken a major swing. The betting market opened at +1400 for Wilson to be a Steeler next year, but they have moved into the clear favorites with a -110 betting line.

The Steelers are also the betting favorites to land Justin Fields, who the Chicago Bears may trade during the offseason. It's doubtful that both quarterbacks will end up in Pittsburgh, but the lines suggest that the bookmakers expect the Steelers to land a veteran upgrade to their quarterback position.

If the assumption is correct, that would mean that the franchise is already looking to move on from Kenny Pickett. They selected him in the first round of the NFL draft two years ago but are apparently uninspired by his mediocre performances and failure to take a step forward in his development.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show:

“We know that Pittsburgh is gonna go out and get some type of quarterback ... We’ll keep that in mind during the offseason.”

Whether the Steelers seek out a potential upgrade like Russell Wilson or a veteran depth piece to backup Pickett is yet to be seen, but Schefter believes they will surely add another option.

Pair that with Wilson seemingly being on his way out of Denver, creating a recipe for him possibly going to Pittsburgh.

Russell Wilson intensifies Broncos exit rumors by listing his Denver house for sale

Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has spent just two years with the Denver Broncos since being acquired via trade from the Seattle Seahawks. The franchise is rumored to be looking to move on from him despite surrendering a ton of assets to get him and paying him one of the largest contracts in NFL history.

Adding to the rumors that Wilson could be on his way out is that he is reportedly looking to sell his Denver mansion. He lives there with his wife Ciara in the Cherry Hills Village section, but reports have indicated that they are offering viewings and accepting potential offers. The couple paid $25 million for the home just two years ago.