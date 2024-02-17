Russell Wilson begins preparation of selling $25,000,000 Denver mansion ahead of impending Broncos exit: Report

Russell Wilson has reportedly put his Denver mansion for sale, with his Broncos career likely over, and is quietly showing the property to prospective buyers. A report by Thomas Gounley of the BusinessDen reports that the house, which he and his wife Ciara purchased for $25 million, is now available for viewings to potetial new owners.

Russell Wilson and his wife own the home in Cherry Hills Village. The property on 10 Cherry Hills Park Drive was purchased by them in April 2022 after he was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. The reported $25 million that they paid was $9 million higher than the previous $16 million record of the highest value for a home sale in the Denver area.

The home measures at a whopping 20,000 square feet and is based on a property of 5 acres. It has four bedrooms and 12 bathrooms in addition to his-and-hers walk-in closets. It has separate guet apartment, kitchen, offices and bathroom suites. For recreation, it has a basketball court and a 2,590 square feet indoor swimming pool.

What next for Russell Wilson after his departure from the Denver Broncos?

Russell Wilson has not had a happy couple of years with the Denver Broncos. When he joined the team, he was supposed to elevate them to playoff contenders. Instead, he went 5-12 in his first year and they finished 8-9 last season. He was benched for the final two games in a move widely recognized at ensuring the quarterback avoided any injury. NFL rules prohibit teams from cutting injured players and $37 million becomes guaranteed if he is on the roster on March 17.

He is now expected to be released prior to that date and while his stock has fallen since his Seattle Seahawks heydays, there should be teams still interested in him. He had 28 touchdowns and just 8 interceptions last season with a quarterback rating of 98.0. He was not explosive but efficient as he posted 3,070 yards.

Teams like the Atlanta Falcons, which are not high on the draft board yet to pick someone like Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, might look at getting the Broncos quarterback to town. They also have a potentially elite running back in Bijan Robinson, which can alleviate some of the pressure on the current Denver player if he goes there.

With his impending release, Russell Wilson is not expected to cost any draft capital and that could be lucrative for a lot of teams.