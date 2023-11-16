Embarking on Week 11 of the NFL season means millions of fantasy football players are reaching the climax of their leagues. The fantasy playoffs are around the corner, and making the correct lineup decisions during the next few weeks could lead you to a title.

Running backs are arguably the most important on your fantasy team, with only 32 players across the league in starting berths. With most leagues having at least two spots for RBs, picking the right ones both in the draft and in your lineups is crucial for success.

Rachaad White of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and James Conner of the Arizona Cardinals are two of those starters. However, if you own both in fantasy football and can only start one, who should you choose for Week 11?

Is Rachaad White a good fantasy option for Week 11?

Rachaad White is the undisputed RB1 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after they let Leonard Fournette leave during the 2023 offseason.

White has been excellent in his first year as a starter, ranking as RB8 in PPR scoring. He's totalled 132.5 PPR points, averaging 14.7 points per game. This total is ahead of the likes of Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson and DeAndre Swift of the Philadelphia Eagles.

White has hit double figures in PPR scoring in six of nine games this year, clocking up 429 yards and three TDs, as well as 35 receptions for 326 yards and an extra score. His 326 receiving yards is second amongst running backs, behind only San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey.

White and the Buccaneers take on the 49ers this week, who have allowed the 10th fewest PPR points allowed to RBs in 2023. San Francisco has allowed the fourth fewest rushing yards (83.1) behind only Eagles, Bears and Lions.

This is a tough clash for White but his volume has been elite, having had 20 carries in each of his last two games.

Is James Conner a good fantasy option in Week 11?

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner bounced back from injury in Week 10 following a stint on IR. Week 11 is Conner's second game back from a knee injury and he's once again the starter in Arizona. He had 16 touches on his comeback, with the game also seeing the return of starting QB Kyler Murray.

Conner ranks as RB41 in PPR formats, having missed four games with his knee injury. Despite his low ranking, he is still averaging 11.1 PPR points per game, more than the likes of Alexander Mattison and Najee Harris.

Conner has amassed 437 yards and two touchdowns on the season and should see an uptick in form with Murray now back as the starting quarterback.

The Cardinals travel to face the Houston Texans in Week 11, and Houston allows the eight-fewest rushing yards per game in 2023 with 93.6. The Texans rank 19th against RBs in fantasy football realms, meaning this is a fairly average matchup for Conner.

Rachaad White vs James Conner: Who to start in Week 11?

If you own both Rachaad White and James Conner in fantasy football but can only start one this week, use our start/sit analyzer to assist you in your decision.

According to our analyzer, if you own both, you should start Rachaad White ahead of James Conner in Week 11.

Despite Conner having an arguably easier matchup, some rushing opportunities will be taken away by Kyler Murray. Meanwhile, White will still see plenty of volume for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.