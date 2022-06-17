Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - June 17th | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs will play host to the Atlanta Braves on Friday afternoon. The Cubs have been ice cold lately, losing their 10th straight game at the hands of the San Diego Padres on Thursday. They're now 23-40 on the year, including an awful 11-24 at home. The 37-27 Braves, on the other hand, are the hottest team in baseball, riding a 14-game winning streak.

MLB @MLB



14 straight Ws for the The dominance continues.14 straight Ws for the @Braves The dominance continues. 14 straight Ws for the @Braves! https://t.co/aNGhEwJVTF

"The dominance continues." - MLB

The Cubs will trot out Keegan Thompson, who has a 6-2 record and a 3.67 ERA. The righty Thompson got knocked around by the Yankees on the road his last time out, not even being able to complete the first inning before giving up three earned runs. This was his worst start of the year, and he'll have another tough lineup to navigate on Friday.

The Braves rank seventh in runs per nine innings, first in OPS, and second in home runs. They've also scored eight or more runs in each of their previous three games. Thompson averages under four innings per start, which isn't encouraging, given that the Cubs have the second-highest bullpen ERA in the majors.

Atlanta will have veteran Charlie Morton on the hill Friday, carrying a 4-3 record and a 5.67 ERA. Morton has given up exactly four runs in each of his last four starts, but luckily for him, his club has provided enough run support to come out on top in three of them. He's been able to keep his team in games, but his numbers haven't been great as his stuff has been very hittable lately. He does rack up a lot of strikeouts as he's K'd 20 hitters in his last 11 innings of work. Fortunately for him, this Cubs lineup isn't too scary and ranks 19th in runs per nine, so he could be able to allow less than four runs this time around.

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Chicago Cubs

Date & Time: Friday, June 17, 2:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Atlanta Braves -172 -1.5 (-108) Over 8.5 (-104) Chicago Cubs +144 +1.5 (-111) Under 8.5 (-118)

The Braves have taken six of Morton's last seven starts while averaging 7.7 runs per game in those starts. The Cubs are just 3-8 as underdogs this year, and they just got swept in a four-game set at home.

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs Best Picks

The Braves have been excellent at the dish, especially recently, but they do strike out at the third-highest rate in the MLB.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Keegan Thompson, Nasty 84mph Changeup...Bend The Knee. Keegan Thompson, Nasty 84mph Changeup...Bend The Knee. 👌 https://t.co/NRNhLMR7rj

"Keegan Thompson, Nasty 84mph Changeup...Bend The Knee." - Rob Friedman

Expect Thompson, who averages 7.2 punchouts per nine, to record at least five Ks in the opener.

Pick: Keegan Thompson 5+ Strikeouts (+152)

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs Betting Prediction

These teams are as hot and cold as they could possibly be right now, with the Braves looking closer to the team that won it all in 2021. Look for Morton to eat some innings Friday for the Braves, and even if he gets hit around, it's unlikely that he'll completely implode. Atlanta should handle the Cubs on Friday, and this game should see a good amount of scoring given the pitching matchup.

Prediction: Atlanta Braves -1.5 (-108) & Over 8.5 (-104)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far