Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds: Odds, Line, Picks, (N)RFI, and Predictions July 1, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds kick off their three-game series tonight at Great American Ball Park.
Both teams are coming off beatdowns in their series closers. The Braves took the first two in their series against the Philadelphia Phillies before dropping their last game 14-4. The Reds split the first two against the Chicago Cubs before losing the set's final game 7-15. Both teams will be looking for a win to try and forget what just happened.
The Reds opened the season with the world champs and split a four-game series. Unfortunately for the Reds, this Atlanta team is very different from the one they played in April.
"Better news: The Reds are coming" - Braves Ninja
Pitching today are Max Fried for Atlanta and former Brave Mike Minor for the Reds.
Max Fried has been incredible this season. He continues to get better and better year after year. Atlanta can always count on Fried to bag a W.
Minor has bounced around the league, filling in for teams in dire situations. He's finished the past three seasons with an ERA over 5. Minor is making his fifth start of the season and is already averaging four earned runs per start.
Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds Match Details
Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Cincinnati Reds
Date & Time: Friday, July 1, 6:40 p.m. EDT
Venue: The Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH
"Our full breakdown of the best and worst ballparks to smash the OVER" - Odds Shark
Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Odds
Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds Best Picks
Fried has been untouchable recently. He's had 8+ strikeouts in three of his last four starts. Looking at his line tonight, it's a must, given the odds.
Max Fried Over 6 1/2 Strikeouts (+124)
Max Fried is the type of pitcher who's liable to give up a run or two in the first and be shut down after that. Couple that with Minor being liable to give up five runs in any given inning. There's a high probability of a run in the first.
A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (-128)
Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds Prediction
This couldn't be more of a lopsided matchup with Fried and Minor on the mound. It's been a rough season for the Reds, and things aren't going to get much better. Atlanta cannot be happy about their performance last night, and they will be looking to take their frustration out on Mike Minor.
Atlanta -2.5 (-106) & Over 9.5 (-108)
Q. Who Will Win Tonight?
Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds