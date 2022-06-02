Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions June 2, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies start a four-game series tonight in Denver.

The Braves just wrapped up the first three games of their seven-game road trip. They lost two of three to the Arizona Diamondbacks and will try to win this series to go home with a winning trip.

Their bullpen has been letting them down of late. Most recently, they blew a two-run lead in Arizona that led to extra innings where they blew yet another lead. With their offense being so hot and cold, they need to do a better job locking down wins when they are available.

The Rockies are coming off a wild series with the Miami Marlins. They took two out of three despite being outscored 27-21. The Marlins' one win came with a score of 14-1.

The #Rockies gave up 26 runs yesterday, their bullpen had to cover 7 2/3 innings, and even Randal Grichuk pitched an inning. #Braves should be well set up to take advantage. Coors is known for homers but I wanna see them hitting gappers and putting their speed to use

Pitching in the series opener are Ian Anderson for Atlanta and Austin Gomber for Colorado. Both pitchers are doing better than their stats would indicate. Anderson and Gomber hold ERAs well over four, but two bad outings by both pitchers skew that stat.

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Colorado Rockies

Time & Date: Thursday, June 2, 8:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, CO

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Braves -1.5 (-104) -146 Over 12 (-104) Yes (-162) Rockies +1.5 (-115) +124 Under 12 (-118) No (+132)

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Best Picks

Austin Riley is on an absolute tear. Five home runs in eight games, and now he's playing in the most home run-friendly ballpark in the nation. He's chosen an incredible time to pop off. Bettors should take him to hit a home run in every game this series, and with his odds, he only has to hit one for bettors to profit.

Austin Riley to Hit a Home Run (+320)

"RILEY ROCKET" - @ Bally Sports: Braves

Ian Anderson has struck out four or more batters in six of his nine starts, and in one of those three starts, he pitched less than three innings. Anderson's strikeout line is a joke today, and bettors should take advantage.

Ian Anderson Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-108)

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Prediction

Every time it looks like the Braves are ready to roll, they get in their own way. The pitching stiffens up, or the bats go cold, but bats never go cold in Colorado. If the offense can keep up what they are doing, the Braves can sweep this series.

Braves -1.5 (-104) & Under 12 Runs (-118)

