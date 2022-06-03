Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions June 3, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies are set for the second game of their four-game series.

Last night, the Braves unleashed a beatdown on the Rockies, turning in 18 hits for 13 runs. It was a team effort as everyone in the lineup collected a hit, but Travis d'Arnaud was the man of the night. Travis d'Arnaud went three for five with two home runs, including a grand slam. He finished the game with six RBIs.

Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally



— "Most importantly, I just want to spread awareness that it's Lou Gehrig's Day today. Just pass that message. Today, everything was for ALS." @Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud after his multi-homer game against the Rockies "Most importantly, I just want to spread awareness that it's Lou Gehrig's Day today. Just pass that message. Today, everything was for ALS."— @Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud after his multi-homer game against the Rockies https://t.co/qIxPDwQxub

'"Most importantly, I just want to spread awareness that it's Lou Gehrig's Day today...'" - @ Bally Sports: Braves

Offensively, the Rockies turned in a decent performance with both C.J. Cron and Garrett Hampson going yard, but ultimately their six runs paled in comparison to the Braves' 13.

Pitching in tonight's game are Max Fried for Atlanta and Chad Kuhl for Colorado.

Max Fried has been nothing short of consistent for Atlanta. He's gone six innings or deeper in his last eight starts and averaged less than two runs a start in that stretch.

Story continues below ad

Kuhl had two bad starts this year that have inflated his ERA to 3.56, but aside from those outings, he's been solid for the Rockies. Most recently, he turned in a 6 1/3-inning performance against Washington, allowing just two runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts. He'll look to pick up where he left off tonight.

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Colorado Rockies

Time & Date: Friday, June 3, 8:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, CO

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Braves -1.5 (-110) -178 Over 11 (-114) Yes (-140) Rockies +1.5 (-110) +150 Under 11 (-106) No (+112)

Story continues below ad

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Best Picks

Ronald Acuna Jr. is the most consistent hitter in the Braves lineup; he went two for one last night with only one RBI. However, the Braves will expect greater production out of him tonight. He's liable to go yard in this hitter-friendly ballpark.

Ronald Acuna Jr. to Record 2+ RBIs (+290)

Paul Byrd @PaulByrd36 On recovering from ACL Surgery and taking it easy in the game… “I can’t. If I don’t play with energy and run hard and play all out then I’m not Ronald Acuña Jr.” #OnlyOneGear On recovering from ACL Surgery and taking it easy in the game… “I can’t. If I don’t play with energy and run hard and play all out then I’m not Ronald Acuña Jr.” #OnlyOneGear https://t.co/hSiXDhHiVb

"'... If I don’t play with energy and run hard and play all out then I’m not Ronald Acuña Jr.'" - @Paul Byrd

Story continues below ad

Bettors should ride with the hot hand. Travis d'Arnaud is a killer at Coors Field, and there's no reason to think he's going to slow down.

Travis d'Arnaud to Record an RBI (+110)

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Prediction

With the ace on the mound, it would be ill-advised to bet on anything other than the Braves to win. Bettors should look for another big Atlanta win tonight. However, given last night's slugfest, bettors should stay away from the over/under.

Braves -1.5 (-110)

LIVE POLL Q. Who Will Win Tonight? Braves Rockies 1 votes so far