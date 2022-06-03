Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions June 3, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies are set for the second game of their four-game series.
Last night, the Braves unleashed a beatdown on the Rockies, turning in 18 hits for 13 runs. It was a team effort as everyone in the lineup collected a hit, but Travis d'Arnaud was the man of the night. Travis d'Arnaud went three for five with two home runs, including a grand slam. He finished the game with six RBIs.
'"Most importantly, I just want to spread awareness that it's Lou Gehrig's Day today...'" - @ Bally Sports: Braves
Offensively, the Rockies turned in a decent performance with both C.J. Cron and Garrett Hampson going yard, but ultimately their six runs paled in comparison to the Braves' 13.
Pitching in tonight's game are Max Fried for Atlanta and Chad Kuhl for Colorado.
Max Fried has been nothing short of consistent for Atlanta. He's gone six innings or deeper in his last eight starts and averaged less than two runs a start in that stretch.
Kuhl had two bad starts this year that have inflated his ERA to 3.56, but aside from those outings, he's been solid for the Rockies. Most recently, he turned in a 6 1/3-inning performance against Washington, allowing just two runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts. He'll look to pick up where he left off tonight.
Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Match Details
Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Colorado Rockies
Time & Date: Friday, June 3, 8:40 p.m. EDT
Venue: Coors Field, Denver, CO
Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Odds
Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Best Picks
Ronald Acuna Jr. is the most consistent hitter in the Braves lineup; he went two for one last night with only one RBI. However, the Braves will expect greater production out of him tonight. He's liable to go yard in this hitter-friendly ballpark.
Ronald Acuna Jr. to Record 2+ RBIs (+290)
"'... If I don’t play with energy and run hard and play all out then I’m not Ronald Acuña Jr.'" - @Paul Byrd
Bettors should ride with the hot hand. Travis d'Arnaud is a killer at Coors Field, and there's no reason to think he's going to slow down.
Travis d'Arnaud to Record an RBI (+110)
Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Prediction
With the ace on the mound, it would be ill-advised to bet on anything other than the Braves to win. Bettors should look for another big Atlanta win tonight. However, given last night's slugfest, bettors should stay away from the over/under.
Braves -1.5 (-110)
