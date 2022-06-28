Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI and Predictions June 27, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season  

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies start a three-game series tonight at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies come home after a fantastic 7-4 road trip that took them all over the country. The Braves travel to Philly after going 4-3 at home, winning a series with the San Francisco Giants and dropping their set with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The series at hand is intriguing as these teams fight for positioning in both the National League East and NL Wild Card. Atlanta sits in second place in both the division and wild card, with Philadelphia three games behind them.

Zargo @DaddyZargs A quick peek at the Wild Card race ahead of the Braves vs. Phillies series. A quick peek at the Wild Card race ahead of the Braves vs. Phillies series. https://t.co/lxTJQLa7I2

"A quick peek at the Wild Card race ahead of the Braves vs. Phillies series." - Zargo

Needing a sweep, the Phillies will try to get a jump on the Braves with Zach Wheeler on the mound. Wheeler has been tremendous this season, but due to a lackluster offense and horrible bullpen, he holds a record of just 6-4.

Charlie Morton is on the bump for Atlanta. After a less-than-ideal start to the season, he seems to have finally found his stride. Morton has been great this month averging 10 strikeouts a start.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 28, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

All three Philadelphia sports venues are situated right next to each other.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Braves -1.5 (+172) +102 Over 7.5 (-118) Yes (+104) Phillies +1.5 (-210) -120 Under 7.5 (-104) No (-132)

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Best Picks

This will be Charlie Morton's fifth start, and he has already dealt 40 strikeouts. He has been unhittable. Today his line sits at 6 1/2. Bettors should take the opportunity to make some money on the New Jersey native.

Charlie Morton 8+ Strikeouts (+148)

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Charlie Morton, 9th and 10th Ks. Charlie Morton, 9th and 10th Ks. https://t.co/WHXVPmy9Qh

"Charlie Morton, 9th and 10th Ks." - Rob Friedman

With two studs on the mound, the NRFI is an excellent bet. Morton struggled with the NRFI early in the season. Now that he is locked in and facing another great pitcher, it'll be a few innings before someone crosses home plate in this one.

No Runs in the First Inning (-132)

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Prediction

Wheeler will meet his match with this Atlanta offense. The Braves will try to get to Philly's bullpen as quickly as possible. The only way Philly picks up this win is if Wheeler pitches 7+ innings. That has only happened three times this season, but that's what it'll take.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this series? Atlanta Braves Philadelphia Phillies 0 votes so far