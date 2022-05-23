Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - May 23rd | 2022 MLB Season

The visiting Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Atlanta Braves on Monday. Both clubs are 19-22 and have not been able to play up to their pre-season expectations so far.

The Braves will come back home after a 3-3 road trip. They'll send out Tucker Davidson in the opener. Davidson has made just one start this year. In that start, he pitched five scoreless innings in a 3-0 win over the Brewers. The lefty will be up against a slumping Phillies lineup that is averaging just two runs per contest in their last six. They have, however, had good success off of southpaws, evidenced by their .762 OPS and 7-5 record in these matchups. Even though it's a small sample size, Davidson has averaged under five innings per start in his career, meaning the bullpen will likely have to record around 12 outs on Monday. The Phillies should look to use their walk-off win against the Dodgers as a spark heading into a new series.

"HE'S FAST, HE'S VERY FAST" - @ Phillies

The Phillies will have Zack Wheeler on the mound, who's thrown three scoreless starts in his previous four outings. In all of them, he's K'd seven or more and gone six or more innings. Wheeler will face a decent Braves lineup that ranks near the middle of the pack in most offensive categories. The 2021 All-Star dominated the Braves last year in four of five starts against them, so look for Atlanta to try and reverse that trend Monday.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Monday, May 23, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Philadelphia Phillies -135 -1.5 (+130) Over 8.5 (-115) Atlanta Braves +115 +1.5 (-150) Under 8.5 (-105)

Even though neither team has been scoring a lot lately, the total has gone over in five of Atlanta's previous six at home. Also, for the Phillies, the over has been hit in seven of their last eight on the road.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Best Picks

The Braves have the highest strikeout rate, and Zack Wheeler ranks in the top 10% of pitchers when it comes to chase rate. His plus fastball and wipeout slider have helped him punch out 9.5 hitters per nine innings this year and 10.5 last season.

"Zack Wheeler, folks" - @ Phillies

Expect the 2021 National League Cy Young runner-up to strike out at least seven for the fifth start in a row.

Pick: Zack Wheeler Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-104)

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Prediction

The Phillies have a five-game losing streak against the Braves at the moment, but they have won three of Wheeler's last four starts, two of which came against the Dodgers and Padres. Expect Philadelphia to build off of a fortunate walk-off win Sunday and lead through five innings in the series opener.

Prediction: Phillies First 5 Innings -0.5 (-115) & Under 8.5 Runs (-105)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt