Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions June 30, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves are playing for the sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies tonight at Citizens Bank Park.

Going into this series, the Phillies were hoping to gain some ground on the Braves in the National League East. After losing the first two, they'll just be trying to avoid dropping three games.

Philadelphia hasn't even looked competitive in this series. They have been outscored 9-4 so far and have surrendered four long balls to the Braves.

@BravesMuse Matt Olson has broken the record for most doubles before the All-Star break as a Brave with 31. There are still 18 games before the break.Not bad for your first season on the team. Matt Olson has broken the record for most doubles before the All-Star break as a Brave with 31. There are still 18 games before the break.Not bad for your first season on the team.@BravesMuse https://t.co/8NUj3pSXC7

"Matt Olson has broken the record for most doubles before the All-Star break as a Brave with 31." - StatMuse

Pitching tonight are Ian Anderson for Atlanta and Aaron Nola for Philadelphia.

Ian Anderson is still finding his stride in his second season, but he is faring better than most. He has a 6-4 record, a 4.60 ERA on the year, and a 5.06 ERA on the month.

Aaron Nola has had an exciting career and is having great success this season. Unfortunately, like a few other Phillies starters, his record is not as good as his ERA might indicate. Nola has a 2.98 ERA but only a 4-5 record. A hit-and-miss offense has kept his record down.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 28, 6:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

"Beautiful sunset over Citizens Bank Park this evening." - Brian Schwartz

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Braves +134 Over 8.5 (-115) Yes (-120) Phillies -158 Under 8.5 (-110) No (-106)

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Best Picks

Aaron Nola has a strange rhythm to his strikeout totals. Any time he has 10 strikeouts in a game, it's always followed up by a lackluster performance. Nola's last outing was against the San Diego Padres, and he went for 10 Ks. The smart play in this game is the under.

Aaron Nola Under 7 1/2 Strikeouts (-104)

Matt Olson had two home runs in the first game of this series.

Matt Olson has been incredible in this series. He went 2-4 in both games, with four extra-base hits. His bat is hot, and bettors should take advantage.

Matt Olson to Record an RBI (+115)

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Prediction

Atlanta is the hottest team in baseball right now, and the fact that Vegas would ever have them as an underdog is an absolute joke. Any time a chance like this is available, bettors have to take it. While it is certainly not a guarantee, the odds are too great to pass.

Atlanta (+134)

