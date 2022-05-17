Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - May 17th | 2022 MLB Season

The visiting New York Yankees will take on the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. New York took the first game 6-2, behind a solid performance from starter Luis Severino. The Yankees are now 26-9 on the year, and they've won nine of their last 11 away from home. The loss on Tuesday pushed the Orioles' losing streak to four.

The Yankees will send Jameson Taillon, who is 3-1 with a 2.93 ERA, to the mound. Taillon has been very consistent this year, as he's allowed two or fewer runs in each of his six starts. While he's averaging only slightly over five innings per start, the Yankees have won five consecutive games with Taillon on the bump. Manager Aaron Boone won't have any problem going to his bullpen early either, given the fact that they lead the MLB in bullpen ERA. New York's pitching staff will be up against an Orioles team that is missing two of their better hitters, Austin Hays and Ryan Mountcastle, and one that ranks 29th in runs scored.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Jameson Taillon with another solid outing:



The Orioles will have righty Spenser Watkins pitching Tuesday, making his seventh start of the year. He's struggled in the early going to the tune of a 5.19 ERA and 1.58 WHIP. He's also averaging only 4.5 Ks per nine this year, and last start, he got knocked around for seven runs in just three and two-thirds innings. He'll have a tough Yankees lineup to navigate that has the second-best OPS in the majors and scores the fourth-most runs. Look for New York to capitalize against Watkins Tuesday as they try to improve upon their MLB-best record.

Max Goodman @MaxTGoodman



Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 17, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under New York Yankees -235 -1.5 (-140) Over 8.5 (+100) Baltimore Orioles +190 +1.5 (+120) Under 8.5 (-120)

Of the previous seven games between these two in Baltimore, six of them have gone under. This might be surprising given the fact that Baltimore is a hitter-friendly park, but when looking at the lack of talent in the Orioles lineup, it seems to check out. Overall in 2022, the Orioles have seen 11 of their 17 home games go under.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Best Picks

Spenser Watkins has yet to record four strikeouts in any of his six starts this season. The Yankees' strikeout rate is right around league average, and Watkins has failed to make it through five innings in his last three starts. Expect New York to knock out the 29-year-old early and for Watkins to struggle retiring hitters via the strikeout once again.

Pick: Spenser Watkins Under 3.5 Strikeouts (-150)

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Betting Prediction

The Yankees have been red-hot, and a lot of their success can be attributed to their dominant pitching. They've only allowed three runs per contest in the last ten games, and Baltimore's bats shouldn't put up much resistance Tuesday.

Prediction: New York Yankees -1.5 (-140) & Under 8.5 (-120)

