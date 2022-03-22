"Feel like we have a chance to be great" - New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone believes his squad has talent to conquer AL East in 2022

The New York Yankees ended the 2021 season with disappointment and sadness. It's bad enough to lose in the playoffs, but to lose a one-game playoff against your most hated rivals in the Boston Red Sox? That's enough to make any Yankee fan lose their mind and call for Aaron Boone's job. Boone, who had a brief stint with the New York Yankees as a player, remembers his time in 2003 when the Yankees ripped the hearts out of Red Sox nation's chest, as he sent a Tim Wakefield knuckleball into the night sky to end Boston's playoff hopes.

The New York Yankees enter this season as underdogs, behind not only the Boston Red Sox, but the AL East Champions Tampa Bay Rays as well

It's a role the team isn't used to, and on paper, the New York Yankees don't have the look of a team destined for a deep run in the playoffs. The Tampa Bay Rays return with the majority of the lineup that won 100 games, while also signing former Yankee and American League Cy Young winner Corey Kluber. Along with their usual plethora of young prospects, the team appears to be willing to spend after placing a bid for former National League Most Valuable Player Freddie Freeman.

The Boston Red Sox expect to have a fully healthy Chris Sale heading their pitching rotation, to go along with new acquisition in All-Star shortstop Trevor Story. Story will move to second base for the Boston Red Sox in an attempt to capture his first World Series Championship.

The Yankees will also have to compete with the Toronto Blue Jays, who have also made major roster upgrades, signing starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to replace Robbie Ray and making a trade to acquire Oakland A's third baseman Matt Chapman.

The Toronto Blue Jays, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, and Bo Bichette had a run differential higher than the majority of playoff teams, indicating this team will likely finish higher than 4th in the AL East this year.

While they didn't make any splashy signings, the New York Yankees were not spectators this offseason. The team traded away Gio Urshela and Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins and received 3 starting caliber players in former American League Most Valuable Player Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt. They also brought in former New York Mets manager Luis Rojas as part of the coaching staff.

They re-signed clubhouse leader Anthony Rizzo in free agency and have what could potentially be one of the most dangerous assets in baseball -- Aaron Judge in a free agent year. While the deck is stacked against Aaron Boone's roster, he intends to approach the season the same way the 2003 New York Yankees did. With the confidence of a team that has the most championships in professional sports.

