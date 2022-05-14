Best MLB Parlays & Picks for today: Brewers, Marlins, Yankees, Rockies - May 13th | 2022 MLB Season

With 15 MLB games on this Friday, May 13, there are plenty of parlays to be made, so let's go through the best teams to back.

MLB Parlay #1:

Leg 1: Milwaukee Brewers ML vs. Miami Marlins (-145)

The Brewers ace and reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes gets the start Friday against the Marlins. Burnes has a 1.86 ERA, but he hasn't gotten any run support this year. His team has lost each of his last three starts, so they'll be looking to reverse that trend in the series opener. The Marlins won 11-3 on Wednesday, but they're on a 2-9 stretch in their last 11. They've also won just once in their previous eight games against right-handed starters. Pablo Lopez, who has a 1.25 ERA, will get the ball for Miami, but he'll have to face a Milwaukee team that is second in the MLB in runs. Expect the Brewers to win a pitcher's duel Friday with one of the best pitchers in the league going for them.

Leg 2: New York Yankees Team Total Runs Over 4.5 vs. Chicago White Sox (-115)

The Yankees exploded for 15 runs Thursday night, and coming into the game, opposing starter Dylan Cease had a sub 2.50 ERA. New York has the second-best OPS in baseball, and they're up to fifth in runs scored. They'll be taking their cuts against Vince Velasquez and his 3.97 ERA. Velasquez has been good in his last two starts, allowing just one run in 10 2/3 frames. On the other hand, the bullpen has given up a ton of base runners this year as they have the fifth-highest WHIP in the MLB.

"Big night for Big G." - @Yankees

Dating back to last season, the Yankees have scored five or more runs in eight of their previous nine matchups with Chicago, and that trend should carry into Friday's contest.

Parlay: Brewers ML/ Yankees Team Total Over 4.5 Runs (+215)

MLB Parlay #2: Rockies vs. Royals Parlay

Leg 1: Colorado Rockies ML vs. Kansas City Royals (-142)

The Rockies are currently in the midst of a four-game slide, but they'll be relieved to be coming back home to Coors Field, where they're 11-5 this year. They're just 5-10 away from home, so the difference really is night and day for Colorado. They'll tab Kyle Freeland on Friday, who has been outstanding over his last three starts following a rough start to the campaign. In these three starts, he's surrendered just two earned runs in 18 innings while punching out 16. Veteran Zack Greinke is on the hill for Kansas City, and he has a 2.67 ERA, but his run support has been lacking all year. For a team that is 29th in runs scored in the MLB, it's no surprise that Greinke hasn't been able to record a win this year. Look for the Royals, who are 4-10 on the road this year, to end Colorado's losing streak.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Kyle Freeland, Nasty Curveball and Slider. Kyle Freeland, Nasty Curveball and Slider. 😨 https://t.co/TgiEcfjDV4

"Kyle Freeland, Nasty Curveball and Slider." - @ Rob Friedman

Leg 2: Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals Over 10.5 Runs (-108)

The Rockies have averaged 5.8 runs per game at home this season, and even though Greinke is having a solid season, the Royals bullpen has been awful. They're fourth-worst in the MLB in ERA and WHIP, and with a hitter-friendly stadium that could spell trouble for the Kansas City pitching staff. The Rockies' bullpen has been even worse than the Royals, so expect Kansas City to put some runs on the board too. In the Rockies' last homestand, they averaged eight runs in six games, so look for the bats to come to life at Coors Field on Friday.

Parlay: Rockies ML/ Rockies Team Total Over 10.5 Runs (+236)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt