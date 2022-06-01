Best MLB Parlays & picks for today: Guardians, Red Sox, Braves, Dodgers - May 31st | 2022 MLB Season

With every MLB team in action this Tuesday, May 31, we take you through the best teams to consider for your parlays.

MLB Parlay #1

Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Kansas City Royals after defeating them 7-3 on Monday. Cleveland has now won seven of the last nine against a Royals club that is one of the worst in the MLB. Recently, Kansas City has won just two of their previous 11 contests, and they're 8-16 on the road overall this season. In Quantrill's career, he is 4-0 with a 2.83 ERA against the Royals, and there's no reason why he shouldn't dominate them on Tuesday. Cleveland, who is 7-7 against southpaws, will face lefty Daniel Lynch, who has a career ERA of 7.24, facing Cleveland in 10 appearances, three of which were starts.

"Two home runs to end our Three-day weekend" - @ CLE Inspires

This year, the Guardians are 8-2 at home versus American League opponents, so expect them to add to that tally Tuesday.

Leg 1: Cleveland Guardians ML vs. Kansas City Royals (-130)

On Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds square off for the series opener at Fenway. Boston's Michael Wacha and Cincinnati's Luis Castillo match up with both of their clubs playing well recently. The Reds are averaging eight runs per game in their last four, while the Red Sox have posted over seven runs per contest in their previous 10. Castillo and Wacha are two solid starters, but expect this one to go over with the line set at 8.5. Both teams' bullpens have been below average in 2022, so it wouldn't be surprising to see another high-scoring affair.

Leg 2: Boston Red Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds Over 8.5 Runs (-120)

MLB Parlay #1: Guardians ML/Boston vs. Cincinnati Over 8.5 (+224)

MLB Parlay #2

The Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Atlanta Braves 6-2 on Monday, snapping a four-game slide. The Braves will tab veteran righty Charlie Morton, who is sporting a 5.28 ERA, to try and even the series. Despite the poor season ERA, Morton has been a lot better in his last four starts, all of which the Braves have come out on top. In that span, his ERA is 3.48, which is a good sign he's getting back to his 3.34 ERA from last season. Arizona's starter Humberto Castellanos is trending in the other direction as he has raised his ERA to 5.22. Expect the defending champion Braves to earn the victory Tuesday in a ballpark that they've played well in over the last couple of seasons.

Leg 1: Atlanta Braves -1.5 @ Arizona Diamondbacks (+100)

The Los Angeles Dodgers will begin a series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates, whom they've beaten 17 of the last 20 times. This is a complete mismatch, especially with the 2021 wins leader Julio Urias taking the hill for Los Angeles. Even though the Pirates won 6-5 Monday, starter Mitch Keller has been one of the worst pitchers in the MLB this season. He has a 1-5 record and 6.05 ERA, and in his seven outings, only one of them went for a quality start.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo MLB Run Differential leaders:



1. Dodgers, +118

2. Yankees, +71

3. Mets, +62



MLB Highest Win %:



1-t. Dodgers, .688

1-t. Yankees, .688

3. Mets, .660



It's nice when that matches up. MLB Run Differential leaders:1. Dodgers, +1182. Yankees, +713. Mets, +62MLB Highest Win %:1-t. Dodgers, .6881-t. Yankees, .6883. Mets, .660It's nice when that matches up.

"MLB Run Differential leaders: 1. Dodgers, +118..." - Anthony DiComo

Expect the Dodgers to bounce back and take the second game of the series behind their highest-scoring lineup in the league.

Leg 2: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (-160)

MLB Parlay #2: Braves -1.5/Dodgers -1.5 (+225)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far