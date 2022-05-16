Best MLB Parlays & Picks for today: Marlins, Astros, Yankees, Cardinals - May 16th | 2022 MLB Season

With 13 MLB games this Monday, May 16, there are plenty of parlays to make. Let's go through the best teams to target for all of your bets.

MLB Parlay #1: Pound the Over Parlay

Leg 1: Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals Over 7.5 Runs (-115)

The Marlins and Nationals begin a series on Monday at LoanDepot Park in Miami. These two clubs currently sit at the bottom of the National League East and will be looking to find some consistency going forward. The Marlins start Sandy Alcantara, who's pitched to a 2.74 ERA this year. He'll be up against a solid Nationals lineup that ranks third in batting average and in the top half of the MLB in runs scored.

Washington will tab struggling Aaron Sanchez, who comes in with a 7.58 ERA. He was able to lower his ERA last start with five shutout innings, but he typically doesn't go deep into ballgames. As a result, the Nationals will need to lean on their below-average bullpen, the ranks seventh-worst in ERA. Besides last start, the over had been hit in each of Sanchez's first three outings. For the Marlins, they've had the total go over in four of the last five and 10 of 16 games at home this year. Look for enough runs to be scored between these two division rivals Monday.

Leg 2: Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros Over 9.0 Runs (-120)

The Red Sox and Astros meet at Fenway Park for the first time this year. In recent history, these two clubs tend to have slugfests in their matchups. Including the playoffs, they've averaged 10.9 runs combined in their last 10 matchups, and the total has gone over in seven of these games. In the last five matchups in Boston, the over has been hit in all five.

Houston Astros @astros World Series Champion Jose Altuve hits our 4th HR of the day. World Series Champion Jose Altuve hits our 4th HR of the day. https://t.co/MGYkRMOkiJ

"...Jose Altuve hits our 4th HR of the day." - @ Houston astros

Look for this trend to continue on Monday when the Astros' Jake Odorizzi and the Red Sox's Garret Whitlock square off in the series opener.

MLB Parlay #1: Marlins vs. Nationals Over 7.5/ Red Sox vs. Astros Over 9 (+242)

MLB Parlay #2

Leg 1: Baltimore Orioles Team Total Under 2.5 Runs vs. New York Yankees (+120)

The Orioles host the Yankees in the series opener Monday, and they'll be up against Luis Severino and the team with the best bullpen ERA in the MLB. Baltimore has averaged a paltry 1.4 runs over their last five games, and they'll likely have a hard time putting up runs against one of the best pitching staffs in the league. On the year, the Orioles are the second-lowest scoring the team in the entire league, so expect their offensive struggles to continue.

Leg 2: St. Louis Cardinals ML vs. New York Mets (+100)

The Cardinals travel to Flushing to take on the Mets on Monday after winning the last two games against San Francisco to take the series. St. Louis' offense scored 15 runs on Sunday, so they'll be looking to keep their bats hot against Trevor Williams and his 5.73 ERA. Williams has featured out of the bullpen primarily for the Mets, but he'll be making his second start following a poor outing in his first start. He was roughed up for four runs in two innings, including seven hits. The Mets are just 1-7 in their last eight against St. Louis at Citi Field, so look for their slump against the Cards to be extended Monday against stud pitcher Miles Mikolas and his 1.49 ERA (second best in the NL).

St. Louis Cardinals @Cardinals

4 hits

1 run



has the 2nd lowest ERA in the NL (1.49) 7 innings4 hits1 run @lastoneformiles has the 2nd lowest ERA in the NL (1.49) 7 innings4 hits1 run@lastoneformiles has the 2nd lowest ERA in the NL (1.49) https://t.co/gDqj8zsmao

"@lastoneformiles has the 2nd lowest ERA in the NL (1.49)" - @ St. Louis Cardinals

MLB Parlay #2: Orioles Team Total Runs Under 2.5/ Cardinals ML (+340)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt