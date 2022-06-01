Best MLB Player props to target: Rafael Devers, Carlos Rodon, Aaron Judge - June 1st | 2022 MLB Season

With all 30 MLB teams in action today, June 1, there are more than enough player props that hold value. Let's go through the best ones to target this Wednesday.

MLB Player Prop #1: Rafael Devers Over 0.5 Runs Scored (-130)

Boston Red Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 1, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will face the Cincinnati Reds' Hunter Greene on Wednesday. Greene has been up and down this year, with a 5.89 ERA and 1.52 WHIP, but his ceiling is extremely high. As a rookie, though, he is bound to have his struggles, and we've already seen him surrender four or more earned runs on three separate occasions. The fact he's averaging just under five innings pitched per start is a good indication that he's allowing a ton of base runners, especially through walks, which is driving his pitch count up.

Rafael Devers cranks his 11th home run of the season 434 feet!

Rafael Devers cranks his 11th home run of the season 434 feet!https://t.co/LqY4r6qo79

"Rafael Devers cranks his 11th home run of the season 434 feet!" - Talkin' Baseball

Devers is hitting .343 on the year, with a .978 OPS. Those numbers were even better in May at .381 and 1.133. As the projected two-hole hitter, he should be able to get on base and come around to score at least once on Wednesday.

MLB Player Prop #2: Carlos Rodon Under 8.5 Strikeouts (-145)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 1, 6:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Carlos Rodon is set to face the Philadelphia Phillies for just the second time in his MLB career, with his first outing coming way back in 2016. The San Francisco Giants' lefty has seen his club lose four of his last five starts, and his ERA has climbed up to 3.60 from 1.17 in that span. He's failed to record more than 6 Ks in each of his last three appearances, and he averaged under a punchout per inning last month. Even though the Phillies do strike out higher than league average, expect Rodon to fall short of nine strikeouts on Wednesday.

MLB Player Prop #3: Aaron Judge Over 0.5 RBIs (+140)

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 1, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will square off with the Los Angeles Angels and Reid Detmers, who threw a no-hitter in May. Since that historic performance, however, Detmers has allowed eight earned runs in 9 2/3 innings. Judge had a .990 OPS off of lefties last season, and although he hasn't had quite the same success versus southpaws in 2022, it's only through 56 at-bats.

Aaron Judge's home run spray chart this season is a thing of beauty 🤩

"Aaron Judge's home run spray chart this season is a thing of beauty" - YES Network

The Yankees' 6'7" star is sixth in the MLB in RBIs, which is very impressive considering he's batted either second or leadoff all season. Expect Judge to knock in a run in the second game of the three-game set.

