Boston Red Sox: 5 players most likely to be traded in 2022 

The Boston Red Sox have started to play better as of late, winning seven of their last eight, but they still have a record below .500. While the season is still young, there is still one big question. Are the Red Sox going to be sellers by the deadline?

This article will look at five players who could likely be traded.

5 Boston Red Sox players most likely to be traded

#5 Kike Hernandez, CF

Outfielder Kike Hernandez is in the final year of his contract with the Boston Red Sox and is a potential trade piece if the team decides to be sellers at the deadline this year. Hernandez is batting just .200 with three home runs and 20 RBIs. despite the slow start, Hernandez will be a sought-after player for a contending team.

#4 Nathan Eovaldi, SP

Nathan Eovaldi could also be traded if the Red Sox manage not to be contenders in the American League East. Eovaldi has been Boston's best starting pitcher for the past several seasons and would have an instant impact on any contending team. Eovaldi is 1-2 with a 4.10 ERA on the season.

#3 Michael Wacha, SP

Michael Wacha signed with the Red Sox this offseason and has been their best starting pitcher. Wacha has a 3-0 record with an ERA of 2.83. Wacha has plenty of playoff experience and would be a great back end of a rotation starter for a contending team.

#2 Xander Bogaerts, SS

Xander Bogaerts is in the last year of his contract before potentially becoming a free agent. Bogaerts has been rumored to several teams, including the St. Louis Cardinals.

#MLBCentral "If the Red Sox make (Xander) Bogaerts available, it's hard to find a better fit right now in the Major Leagues than the St. Louis Cardinals." - @jonmorosi "If the Red Sox make (Xander) Bogaerts available, it's hard to find a better fit right now in the Major Leagues than the St. Louis Cardinals." - @jonmorosi#MLBCentral https://t.co/ijdlESWP0j

Bogaerts is batting .319 with four home runs and 17 RBIs. If the Red Sox and Bogaerts do not reach a contract extension soon, then there is a real possibility of the superstar being traded.

#1 J.D. Martinez, DH

J.D. Martinez is the most likely player to be traded by the Boston Red Sox this summer if the team is out of playoff contention. Martinez is off to the best start of his brilliant career. Martinez is batting .380 with five home runs and 21 RBIs this season.

