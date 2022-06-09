Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions June 9, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Boston Red Sox look to complete a rare four-game sweep tonight against the Los Angeles Angels.

Last night was Phil Nevin's second game as interim manager for the Angles, and he is now 0-2 as they failed to score a single run.

Both pitching staffs looked incredible last night. No runs were scored until the sixth inning. Then, Angels relief pitcher Jimmy Herget gave up a walk and two hits that resulted in a run for Boston. That would be their only run of the night and all they would need for the W.

"Boston got it done tonight." - RedSox

Pitching tonight are Nick Pivetta for the Red Sox and Shoehei Othani for the Angels.

Pivetta has been an absolute stud this season. His year had a bleak start after he gave up 13 runs in his first three starts, but since then, he's been rock solid. He's averaged a mere 1.4 runs per start for his last eight starts, and he's managed to bring that ERA down to 3.50.

The two-way wonder is taking the bump tonight as the Angels try to end this colossal losing streak. He'll also be trying to take his record to .500.

Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Thursday, June 9, 9:38 p.m. EDT

Venue: Angels Stadium, Anaheim, CA

Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Red Sox +108 Over 7.5 (-118) Yes (+104) Angels -126 Under 7.5 (-104) No (-128)

Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Best Picks

It can't be overstated how great both pitchers are dealing right now. While tonight's game will feature more runs than last night's affair, it should still be low-scoring, and it'll likely be a few innings before we see some runs.

No Runs in the First Inning (-128)

J.P. Long @SoxNotes Nathan Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta, and Michael Wacha have allowed 0 ER in their last 33.2 IP.



In their last 7 starts combined, they are 6-1 with a 0.57 ERA (47.2 IP, 3 ER). Nathan Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta, and Michael Wacha have allowed 0 ER in their last 33.2 IP. In their last 7 starts combined, they are 6-1 with a 0.57 ERA (47.2 IP, 3 ER).

"...Nick Pivetta... (has) allowed 0 ER in their last 33.2 IP" - J.P. Long

Whenever Shohei Ohtani takes the field, it's must-watch television, but whenever he's pitching and hitting, well, that's history in the making. Ohtani could single-handedly deliver the Angels from this miserable streak. Bettors should expect Ohtani to have a big game.

Shohei Ohtani to Record an RBI (+145)

Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Prediction

Let's hope the third time is the charm for Phil Nevin. With Ohtani on the mound, they have the perfect recipe to pick up their first win in over two weeks.

Last night’s loss was disappointing. Just one swing could have taken them to extra innings. However, this streak has to come to an end eventually, and there is no time like the present.

Angels (-126) & Under 7.5 (-104)

