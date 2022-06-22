Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - June 22nd | 2022 MLB Season

The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Chicago Cubs for the third game of their four-game set. The Pirates have taken the first two games against the Cubs, improving the home side's record to 28-39. The Cubs have lost eight of their last 10 and are now 25-43.

The visiting Cubs will go with Keegan Thompson on Tuesday, who is 6-2 with a 3.27 ERA this year. Thompson bounced back nicely his last time out after a couple of rough outings prior.

Facing the Braves last Friday, the Cubs' righty tossed six shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out nine. This is a great sign for Chicago as they look to snap their losing streak against a Pirates club that ranks 28th in runs per nine.

Pittsburgh ranks near the bottom in almost every major category, but they have managed to put up 19 runs so far this series. Oneil Cruz, who was called up ahead of Monday's contest, has provided a spark already, driving in five runs in just two games.

The Pirates' projected starter is Jerad Eickhoff, who will be making his first MLB appearance of the year. He had a 4.84 ERA in Triple-A Indianapolis this year, and his last major league start came with the Mets last season. There's a reason the 31-year-old Eickhoff was in the minors, as he's had his struggles in recent years.

For a Cubs team that has scored only two runs in their previous three games, this is a chance for them to break out offensively.

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 22, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Chicago Cubs -115 -1.5 (+127) Over 9 (-120) Pittsburgh Pirates +105 +1.5 (-154) Under 9 (+100)

Of the last 11 meetings, the under has been reached in eight, including Tuesday's game. If Thompson can come close to his performance from last week, there's a good chance this contest will go under too.

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Best Picks

Keegan Thompson had his best start of the season last time out against the Braves. He gave up just two hits to a good-hitting lineup over six innings of work.

"A career-high NINE strikeouts today for @kthompson_71!" - Chicago Cubs

Even though the Pirates' hitters have been swinging it well this series. Expect some regression on Wednesday.

Pick: Keegan Thompson Under 5.5 Hits Allowed (-149)

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Prediction

These two teams don't have any playoff aspirations, and it's not even July yet. The Cubs have the advantage today with Thompson on the hill. He should build from his success from his last start and continue to put together a respectable season. Look for the Pirates' bats to cool off and for Chicago to put an end to their three-game slide.

Prediction: Chicago Cubs ML (-115) & Under 9.5 Runs (-136)

