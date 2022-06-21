Watch: Pittsburgh Pirates 6’ 7” shortstop Oneil Cruz records hardest throw by an infielder this season in just his first Major League game

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz looks as good as he is supposed to. He's just 23 years old, but Cruz was supposed to make his Major League debut back in April when the season started.

Many compared his offensive prowess to that of Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez. Considering Rodriguez is batting .265 with eight home runs and 30 runs batted this season, that's high praise.

However, there's one major difference between Rodriguez and Cruz. The Mariners rookie is tall. He's 6-foot-3 inches, to be exact. Cruz blows that number out of the water as he stands four inches taller at 6-foot-7 inches.

Most teams reserve their shortstop and second base positions for short players who possess excellent speed and agility. It makes sense. They need to react to hard-hit balls with lightning-quick athleticism and reflexes.

Despite his height, Oneil Cruz is a shortstop. Before being called up today, Cruz was the number-22 ranked prospect in the entire MLB. In his debut against the Chicago Cubs this evening, he is clearly trying to prove himself number-one.

MLB @MLB It's Oneil Cruz's first game of the season and he already recorded the hardest throw by an infielder this year at 96.7 MPH 🤯 It's Oneil Cruz's first game of the season and he already recorded the hardest throw by an infielder this year at 96.7 MPH 🤯 https://t.co/5XUlqHRjac

"It's Oneil Cruz's first game of the season and he already recorded the hardest throw by an infielder this year at 96.7 MPH" - @MLB

On a ground ball hit to the shortstop by Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras, Cruz set an MLB 2022 record for the hardest throw by an infielder. It clocked in at 96.7 MPH. That's quick, even for pitchers throwing fastballs.

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz has an impressive Major League debut

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz recorded the hardest throw by an infielder this season with a 96.7 MPH rocket.

Cruz's height clearly gives him unprecedented power and is bound to make scouts think twice before passing up on other big shortstops like him.

Cruz didn't just show off his fielding capability tonight. He also proved to be a professional hitter.

In the third inning and with three runners on base, Cruz lined a hit into left-center field that traveled all the way to the wall. Outfielders gave chase but couldn't relay the baseball back to the infield until all three baserunners had scored.

MLB @MLB 112.9 MPH off the bat of Oneil Cruz for his first hit of the season 112.9 MPH off the bat of Oneil Cruz for his first hit of the season 😳 https://t.co/XWM8ZIGrlK

"112.9 MPH off the bat of Oneil Cruz for his first hit of the season" - @MLB

The Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop got a little greedy with his base running and tried to turn an easy double into a triple. He got called out sliding into third, but his hit was scored as a 3-RBI double. The exit velocity was wicked at 112.9 MPH.

Not bad for his first day in the big leagues.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far