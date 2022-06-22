Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions June 22, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season 

The Kansas City Royals are playing for the sweep of the Los Angeles Angels in the three-game series finale tonight.

The Royals outlasted the Angels last night in an extra-inning slugfest. The two teams combined for five home runs in a back-and-forth game. The Royals held a 5-0 lead at one point before Los Angeles clawed back.

The Royals held an 8-7 lead going into the ninth. Then, Bobby Witt Jr. hit a two-run home run to give Kansas City a three-run lead, but the Angels weren't dead yet. In the bottom of the ninth, Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run — his second of the night — bomb to send the game to extra innings.

Sam Blum @SamBlum3 Shohei Ohtani's game-tying blast. 438 feet. 113.5 mph exit velo. Shohei Ohtani's game-tying blast. 438 feet. 113.5 mph exit velo. https://t.co/fbawwNScWK

"Shohei Ohtani's game-tying blast. 438 feet. 113.5 mph exit velo." - Sam Blum

Kansas City put up two in the 11th before trying to give away the game once again in the bottom part of the inning. The Angels managed one run but it wasn't enough, and the Royals finally closed out the win.

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels Match Details

Fixture: Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 22, 9:49 p.m. EDT

Venue: Angels Stadium, Anaheim, CA

Angels Stadium has the most unique batters eye in baseball with a waterfall rock structure in centerfield.

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Royals +1.5 (+102) +205 Over 8 (-115) Yes (-108) Angels -1.5 (-122) -245 Under 8 (-105) No (-118)

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels Best Picks

Nothing is more entertaining in the world than watching Shohei Ohtani pitch and hit in the same game. One of his last starts was against the Boston Red Sox, where he held them to just one run while recording two RBIs. This man is a once in a lifetime talent, and fans everywhere should take every opportunity to watch him play.

Ohtani to Record an RBI (+115) & Ohtani to Allow Under 4.5 Hits (+118)

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Shohei Ohtani is the first player born in Japan to have 8 RBI in a game in MLB history. Shohei Ohtani is the first player born in Japan to have 8 RBI in a game in MLB history. https://t.co/J2I0MTpOTV

"Shohei Ohtani is the first player born in Japan to have 8 RBI in a game in MLB history." - ESPN Stats & Info

This game doesn't have a lot of draw with both teams so far back in their divisions, but Ohtani always makes a game worth watching.

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels Prediction

The Royals have been getting the best of the Angels in this series, but an Angels win is almost guaranteed with Ohtani on the mound. When this guy starts, he has to potential to singlehandedly win the game for his club.

Angeles -1.5 (-122)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far