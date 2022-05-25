MLB NRFI Best Picks Today: May 25, 2022 | MLB Regular Season 2022

The No Run First Inning (NRFI) is one of the best bets baseball has to offer. First, it's a simple bet. As the name implies, a wager is made on whether or not a run will be scored in the first inning of a baseball game. The bet can be made either way: a run to be scored (NRFI) or no runs to be scored (YRFI). The bet is for the first inning for two reasons. First, bettors have to watch only the first inning of a game to see if they have won, and second, more runs are scored in the first inning than any other inning — this is a sportsbook's edge.

Best NRFIs of the Day

Milwaukee Brewers @ San Diego Padres (-140)

Starting in this matchup is Aaron Ashby for Milwaukee and Yu Darvish for San Diego. Both pitchers are having great seasons, but more importantly, both teams have been struggling to score runs of late. Combining those two factors, bettors have an easy NRFI.

Lance Brozdowski @LanceBroz



He caused some noticeably uncomfortable swings in his inning of work today - 3 Ks.



Nasty SL, high release point, FB seemed to work up in zone well. #Brewers Aaron Ashby messing with Andrew Vaughn's timing. Three different motions on three consecutive pitches.He caused some noticeably uncomfortable swings in his inning of work today - 3 Ks.Nasty SL, high release point, FB seemed to work up in zone well. Aaron Ashby messing with Andrew Vaughn's timing. Three different motions on three consecutive pitches.He caused some noticeably uncomfortable swings in his inning of work today - 3 Ks.Nasty SL, high release point, FB seemed to work up in zone well. 📈 #Brewers https://t.co/gEuRhgr7NF

"Aaron Ashby messing with Andrew Vaughn's timing. Three different motions on three consecutive pitches." - @ Lance Brozdowski

Aaron Ashby is one of the most underrated pitchers in the majors. Unfortunately, he doesn't have the stats right now to back it, but he'll be a household name soon enough.

Best YRFIs of the Day

Philadelphia Phillies @ Atlanta Braves (-118)

Starting in this game are Ranger Suarez for Philly and Charlie Morton for Atlanta. The first two games in this series had a bunch of runs, but none were scored in the first inning. However, with both of these pitchers' hot and cold nature, there is a very good chance of multiple runs in the first inning of this game.

Phils Nation @PHLPhilNation Ranger Suarez is so cool Ranger Suarez is so cool https://t.co/Mr23Z3zUSI

"Ranger Suarez is so cool" - @ Phils Nation

Texas Rangers @ Los Angeles Angels (-128)

Glen Otto is starting for Texas, and he has allowed a run in the first inning in three of his five starts. Reid Detmers for the Angels has been far better in the first inning, as he has allowed a run in the first in just two of his seven starts, but this is his third start this season against the Rangers. A run has been scored in the first in both of his previous starts against Texas. As always, it's a roll of the dice, but I'm confident this first inning will see runs.

